KAMLOOPS - James Butler always knew a return to the B.C. Lions was possible. The CFL veteran just didn't anticipate the way he'd find his way back.

After two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Butler was released in January after a difficult season.

"I didn't have any heads up," he said of the team's decision. "I was coming off one of my worst years in Hamilton, so I was like, 'I hope I can have another opportunity.' But I understand the game."

Hours after the Ticats announced the move, the Lions inked the five-foot-eight, 215-pound running back as a free agent.

Coming back to B.C. was "a pretty easy decision," Butler said.

"It was an opportunity. (Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden) called me and said 'Hey, we should have kept you here when you left.' So it was nice to hear that," he said at Lions training camp in Kamloops, B.C., this week.

"It's funny. (Former Ticats head coach Orlando Steinhauer), he calls me and he's like 'I just want to say congratulations. I think that was the fastest someone's ever been cut and then re-signed.'"

After playing college football at Iowa, the Chicago native spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Saskatchewan Roughriders and XFL's Houston Roughnecks before signing with the Lions in 2021.

He had a standout campaign in 2022, starting with a four-touchdown performance against the Edmonton Elks in the regular-season opener. Over 17 appearances, he rushed for 1,060 yards with seven touchdowns, and chalked up 384 receiving yards with another four majors.

Part of that success was due to Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, Butler said.

"I had my best season playing with Nate because with Nate, anything's possible," he said. "He opens everything up."

As a free agent, Butler signed with the Ticats ahead of the 2023 season. He amassed a career-high 1,116 rushing yards with seven touchdowns over 17 games, and added 527 receiving yards with another TD.

He had a strong start to 2024, too, running for 119 yards against the Calgary Stampeders in the first game of the year.

As the season wore on, though, he struggled and was replaced in the lineup midseason by rookie Greg Ball. Butler played 10 games across the campaign, rushing for 522 yards with two touchdowns.

"I wouldn’t say anything went wrong (last season). I would just say it's the business of football," he said. "There's only so many things you can really control. All I could really do is control playing the games as well as I can and just pray and hope for another opportunity."

Opportunity brought Butler to B.C. this week — a place he found tough to leave the first time around.

"Obviously, it was hard to say goodbye. But it’s a beautiful hello," he said.

"I had a lot of success here. My CFL career was born here. And then I get to come back, I get to wear my old college number, which makes me feel young again. So it’s exciting."

The team Butler rejoins looks different than the one he left in 2022.

Rigmaiden was elevated from assistant general manager and director of player personnel to general manager in December, and at the same time, former Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive co-ordinator Buck Pierce took over as head coach.

B.C. also opted not to bring back several stalwarts this season, including defensive back T.J. Lee and offensive lineman Sukh Chung.

"It's a very different group, but I'm excited," Butler said. "Obviously, Coach Buck, it's hard to not see what he's done in Winnipeg."

Pierce likes to get his running backs into the play, he added, pointing to the success Brady Oliveira has had in recent years.

The Canadian running back was named both the CFL's most outstanding player and most outstanding Canadian last season after putting up a league-leading 1,353 rushing yards.

Pierce is confident Butler has a lot to add to the Lions' lineup.

"James is great," the coach said. "He's dynamic in all facets of the game. He's very good in pass protection, he can run inside the tackles, he’s a matchup in coverage as well. Real good feet, real good contact balance and overall IQ as a football player, right?

"And over the last couple of days, being able to pick his brain a little bit and get to know him as a person and as a player, he's a great personality. He’s going to fit in well."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.