REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian defensive back Jayden Dalke to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound Dalke was slated to become a free agent in February.

Dalke, of Leduc, Alta., had 14 combined tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games last year with Saskatchewan.

He was selected in the fifth round, 54th overall, of the '22 CFL draft by the Riders and appeared in all 18 regular-season contests as a rookie.

Dalke had 44 total tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in 14 regular-season contests in 2023.

He played collegiately at the University of Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.