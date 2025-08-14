WINNIPEG - Jordan Younger kept Winnipeg's secondary on the field after the Blue Bombers finished their walk-through practice on Wednesday.

The team’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach gave extra attention to the unit after more injuries caused changes ahead of Thursday’s home game against the Ottawa Redblacks. One of the adjustments was adding rookie Cam Allen, who’ll make his CFL debut at safety.

The 25-year-old Purdue graduate is ready for it.

“Whenever a new guy comes in, I know on the other side of the ball they’re probably looking at who’s back there,” Allen said.

“Me going into the game, I know I’m expecting a couple shots, for them to come at me. A guy like me, I’m very confident in my play, so I want those plays because if they go away from you, you ain’t got no opportunity to make a play. I’m just ready for the opportunity.”

Dru Brown is the quarterback who’ll be testing Allen’s coverage, and he’s coming off a career-high five-touchdown performance in Ottawa’s 46-42 comeback victory over the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday.

Allen knows a thing or two about reading quarterbacks. The six-foot-one native of Bluefield, Va., played the position in high school before sticking to defence at Purdue.

“I feel like I have a very good sense of where the quarterback wants to go,” Allen said. “Just reading concepts, being able to break on the ball and just knowing the quarterback wants to throw the ball and where he’s going to throw the ball. Reading and reacting is what I’m best at.”

Allen got on the roster after cornerback Terrell Bonds was carted off the field in last week’s 28-27 loss to the Calgary Stampeders that was decided by a final-play, 40-yard field goal from Rene Paredes. Bonds had knee surgery and is done for the season.

Bombers rookie defensive back and kick returner Trey Vaval replaced Bonds in the game and remains in the spot this week. Winnipeg’s other cornerback is Dexter Lawson Jr., a recently signed three-year veteran who started last week in place of the still-injured Jamal Parker.

Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea isn’t losing sleep over changes for a club that sits at 4-4 and has lost four of its past five games.

“They’re pro football players, right? They’re going to step up and make the most of their opportunity,” O’Shea said.

Bomber halfbacks Deatrick Nichols and Evan Holm have been the constants in Winnipeg’s secondary, both playing all eight games.

Holm said the biggest challenge with change is communication.

“Communication, getting everybody up to speed,” he said. “It’s just mostly trying to see the game the same, making sure there’s not miscommunications because not everybody sees the game the same.”

The Redblacks (3-6) are replacing two defensive backs, bringing in rookie cornerback Gavin Heslop to make his first career start. Safety Bennett Williams’ addition is a game-time decision. Two linebackers are also coming onto the roster.

Head coach Bob Dyce told Ottawa media that even though it’s a short week of practise, the players are ready to keep rolling after the victory over Toronto and two wins in a row.

“You get an opportunity to get back on the field, carry through with the momentum that we built the last couple of weeks ,” Dyce said.

Running back William Stanback had 17 carries for 84 yards versus the Argonauts.

“We’re in great spirits, but we know that we’re not even close to where we feel we can be,” Stanback said.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros and veteran receiver Nic Demski said the focus for the offence is cleaning up its mistakes from the loss to Calgary.

The Bombers had mounted a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and were ahead 23-16 at halftime, but didn’t score a point in the third quarter.

“When you look at the little things, the little details, alignments, assignments, being on the same page with everybody, being in the right place at the right time, I think that’s a big thing right there,” Demski said.

“We’ve definitely got to do a better job at that. It’s the little details. You just can’t be making mistakes as a group. Once we get rid of that, I think we’re going to be in a good spot.”

KEEPING A STREAK GOING

The Bombers have won nine of the past 12 games against Ottawa and three consecutive at home. The Redblacks last win in Winnipeg was Aug. 17, 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.