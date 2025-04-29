SCOREBOARD

Roster announced for 2025 CFC Prospect Game

CFC Prospect Game CFC Prospect Game - Canadafootballchat.com
Published

Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN bring the top high school football talent in Canada to the national stage for the 2025 CFC Prospect Game.

The milestone fifth edition will see the game moved to Hamilton, where 75 of the top Canadian high school football prospects will suit up at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, May 24 at 11:15am EST.

“After four great years in Ottawa the game is moving to Hamilton. We say a heartfelt thank you to the RedBlacks organization for being such great hosts; and look forward to working with the Tiger-Cats in 2025,” said Lee Barette, President of CanadaFootballChat.com in a statement.

CFL on TSN panelists Davis Sanchez and Milt Stegall will once again return as special guest head coaches for a rubber match after Team Stegall defeated Team Sanchez in last year’s contest to make the record between the two CFL legends 1-1. 

The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting eight cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40-yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.

“We are excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game," said Barette. "We have had some great players participate in past games including Mississippi State’s Albert Reece IV, Ole Miss’ Shekai Mills-Knight and Syracuse’s Antoine Deslauriers. That said, this roster is the deepest one yet."

CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde added that these rosters represent a glimpse into the future for the most passionate Canadian football fans.

"The CFC Prospect Game is all about setting the foundation for future success at the college and pro level. It’s a tremendous opportunity for top high school prospects from coast to coast to test their skills on the national stage against the best from other provinces, under the tutelage of some of Canada’s best university coaches. It also allows Canadian football fans to familiarize themselves with the next Chuba Hubbard, Kurtis Rourke, Chase Brown or Brady Oliveira before they become household names. This is a can’t miss game for hardcore fans from across the country.”

Fans can click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game. 

CFC Prospect Game History

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place in Ottawa at TD Place Stadium in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 14 who went on to sign with NCAA programs. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. Mississippi State OT Albert Reese IV, and recent Purdue transfer OL Giordano Vaccaro. 

There is also a group of standout U Sports prospects from the inaugural game who will be eligible to be selected in the 2025 CFL Draft including DL Ty Anderson (Alberta), OL Ethan Pyle (Guelph), and DL Max von Muehldorfer (Western).

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game on TSN returned in 2022 featuring 69 of the top Canadian football prospects at TD Place Stadium. The second edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN featured CFL legends Matt Dunigan returning, and Davis Sanchez making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez ended up getting the better of Team Dunigan in a high scoring 49-24 contest.

The 2022 roster has produced multiple NCAA commits including LB Antoine Deslauriers (Syracuse), DB Raphael Dunn (Wisconsin), OL Everett Small (Eastern Michigan), OL Nathan Pahanich (Wake Forest), OL Joshua Shuetzmann (Old Dominion), DB Jeremiah Washington (Richmond), TE Blaize Cameron (Columbia), DL Enzo Agostini (Harvard), Will Smith (Fordham) and OL Noah Stanley (Maine). 

The third edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place in 2023 featuring CFL legends Davis Sanchez returning, and Milt Stegall making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez earned their second straight triumph with a 24-12 victory over Team Stegall. 

The 2023 roster has produced multiple NCAA commits who’re preparing for their freshman season in the fall including standout RB Shekai Mills-Knight (Ole Miss), DB Njita Sinkala (Boston College), OL Alex Fletcher (Penn), DL Owen Lock (Wagner), Lucas Weir (Holy Cross) and DL Etison Pholo (Southeastern Louisiana). Another prospect making waves from the 2023 edition is OL Sidney Rouleau, who has set the recruiting trail on fire with 16 NCAA offers including powerhouse programs like Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Florida and Wisconsin. 

The fourth edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN returned to Ottawa last year where Team Stegall was able to enact some revenge with a 36-9 victory over Team Sanchez, setting up a juicy rematch for the fifth edition in Hamilton. Majority of the prospects from this edition are still on the recruiting market, but a couple names to keep an eye on will be DL Breylon Mcculler, who has already committed to Missouri State, and OL Owen Richardson, who has received his first offer from Maine.

***Team Sanchez and Team Stegall roster draft will be announced Monday, May 20th on Canadafootballchat.com***

 

Roster alphabetical by Last name

 
POS FIRST LAST YEAR HT WT SCHOOL/PROGRAM PROV
DB Keenan Brighton 2009 5'10 175 Clarkson ON
DB Tristan Bucknor 2009 5'11 170 Clarkson ON
DB Dax Gibney 2008 6'0 150 A.E. Peacock SK
DB Theo Gonsalves 2008 6'0 165 St. Mark ON
DB Bryan Gwadja 2008 5'8 170 Saint-Jérôme QC
DB Renne Jackson 2008 6'2 170 Dalbé-Viau QC
DB Xavier Sengi 2009 5'11 160 Ernest Manning AB
DB Juddah Wohlgemuth 2008 6'0 170 Steinbach Regional MB
DB Christian Zappavigna 2008 6'2 175 St. Joseph ON
DE Khalil Felix 2008 6'3 215 Clarkson  ON
DE Ryan North 2008 6'2 210 Dakota Collegiate MB
DE Colton Shaw 2008 6'4 240 Dr. Martin LeBoldus SK
DE Jake Stadler 2008 6'4 210 Michael Power - St. Joseph ON
DE Zion Streater 2008 6'3 205 Lasalle Warriors QC
DE Braydon Thompson 2008 6'4 215 Corpus Christi ON
DT Darren Armstrong 2009 6'0 275 Westdale ON
DT David Dioh 2008 6'2 260 Greenfield Park Packers QC
DT Luc IronEagle 2008 6'1 265 Bev Facey AB
DT Mathis Lessard 2008 6'0 320 Jacques-Rousseau QC
DT Pascal Robichaud 2008 6'2 300 Mathieu-Martin NB
HB Kurtis Harper 2008 6'3 225 Auburn Drive NS
HB Jacob Whitlock 2008 6'2 220 Saint John Henry Newman ON
K/P Thatcher Manuel 2008 6'3 185 Charles P. Allen NS
K/P Matias Piza 2008 6'0 175 George McDougall AB
K/P Sam Preston 2008 5'10 150 Salisbury AB
LB Neziah Barton 2008 5'10 190 Clarkson  ON
LB Tristan Downie 2008 6'1 200 Holy Trinity ON
LB Lilian Keudjeu 2008 5'11 210 Dalbé-Viau QC
LB Daniel Pilkington 2009 6'1 210 St. Francis Xavier ON
LB Colton Savage 2008 6'0 195 Confederation ON
LB Maxym Sugoniako 2008 6'0 185 Marie-Rivier QC
LB Logan Woolsey 2008 6'2 220 Clarkson  ON
LB/FS Jake Mitchell 2008 6'2 190 Upper Canada College ON
LS Reece Douglas 2008 5'9 170 Medway ON
OL Stanislas Burignat 2008 6'5 265 Marie-Rivier QC
OL Matteo Capilongo 2008 6'2 275 Clarkson ON
OL Zack Corrigan 2008 6'5 295 G.W. Graham BC
OL Logan Crane 2009 6'3 240 St. Joseph ON
OL Easton Gosselin 2008 6'5 245 Humboldt Collegiate SK
OL Evan Healey 2008 6'2 280 Clarkson NFLD
OL Lucas Lindley 2008 6'4 305 Bowness AB
OL Landon Manchulenko 2009 6'1 250 Clarkson ON
OL Andrei Paraschiv 2009 6'3 310 Centennial BC
OL Jacob Petruk 2009 6'4 275 St. Paul Lions AB
OL Joseph Pimentel 2009 6'3 325 Clarkson ON
OL Owen Prak 2008 6'2 310 Saint John Henry Newman ON
OL Garrett Weir 2008 6'4 270 Clarkson ON
QB Brandon Bailey 2008 6'2 190 Clarkson BC
QB Kaden Barnstable 2008 6'3 190 Bow Valley AB
QB Lukas Lalji 2008 6'1 175 Lynden (WA) BC
QB Jacob Muller 2008 6'0 195 Clarkson ON
RB Jasper Baron 2008 5'9 185 Centennial BC
RB Sirani Brown 2008 5'10 200 Notre Dame (CGY) AB
RB Rayhann Dare 2009 5'6 190 l'Amitié QC
RB Miguel Santos 2008 5'8 175 Saint-Jean QC
SAM/FS Scott Barkley 2008 6'2 180 Patrick Fogarty ON
SAM/FS James Kardos 2008 5'11 200 Langley BC
SAM/FS Eric Klemm 2008 6'3 185 Charles P. Allen NS
SAM/FS Mateo McDonell 2008 6'0 190 New Westminster BC
SAM/FS Teavaun Palmer 2009 5'11 185 Clarkson ON
WR Jake Archambault 2008 6'2 170 Collège Bourget QC
WR Marvin Asumadu 2009 6'3 180 Bulldogs de Laval QC
WR Keaton Belsher 2008 6'2 190 Central Collegiate SK
WR Hudson Cvetkovic 2008 5'11 175 Dakota Collegiate MB
WR Dexter Dunlop 2008 6'1 185 Kanata Knights ON
WR William-Henri Gill 2008 6'0 195 College Laval QC
WR Dave Lileka-Bolombe 2008 6'1 180 Dalbé-Viau QC
WR Ben McAuley 2008 6'3 180 Notre Dame (RD) AB
WR Jason Dorel Onana 2010 5'10 170 Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC
WR Blake Schafer 2009 6'2 185 Catholic Central AB
WR Josiah Thompson 2009 6'6 175 Gatineau Vikings QC
WR Donovan Wade 2009 5'9 155 Clarkson ON
 

© 2025 All rights reserved.