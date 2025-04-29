Roster announced for 2025 CFC Prospect Game

Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN bring the top high school football talent in Canada to the national stage for the 2025 CFC Prospect Game.

The milestone fifth edition will see the game moved to Hamilton, where 75 of the top Canadian high school football prospects will suit up at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, May 24 at 11:15am EST.

“After four great years in Ottawa the game is moving to Hamilton. We say a heartfelt thank you to the RedBlacks organization for being such great hosts; and look forward to working with the Tiger-Cats in 2025,” said Lee Barette, President of CanadaFootballChat.com in a statement.

CFL on TSN panelists Davis Sanchez and Milt Stegall will once again return as special guest head coaches for a rubber match after Team Stegall defeated Team Sanchez in last year’s contest to make the record between the two CFL legends 1-1.

The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting eight cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40-yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.

“We are excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game," said Barette. "We have had some great players participate in past games including Mississippi State’s Albert Reece IV, Ole Miss’ Shekai Mills-Knight and Syracuse’s Antoine Deslauriers. That said, this roster is the deepest one yet."

CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde added that these rosters represent a glimpse into the future for the most passionate Canadian football fans.

"The CFC Prospect Game is all about setting the foundation for future success at the college and pro level. It’s a tremendous opportunity for top high school prospects from coast to coast to test their skills on the national stage against the best from other provinces, under the tutelage of some of Canada’s best university coaches. It also allows Canadian football fans to familiarize themselves with the next Chuba Hubbard, Kurtis Rourke, Chase Brown or Brady Oliveira before they become household names. This is a can’t miss game for hardcore fans from across the country.”

Fans can click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game.

CFC Prospect Game History

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place in Ottawa at TD Place Stadium in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 14 who went on to sign with NCAA programs. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. Mississippi State OT Albert Reese IV, and recent Purdue transfer OL Giordano Vaccaro.

There is also a group of standout U Sports prospects from the inaugural game who will be eligible to be selected in the 2025 CFL Draft including DL Ty Anderson (Alberta), OL Ethan Pyle (Guelph), and DL Max von Muehldorfer (Western).

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game on TSN returned in 2022 featuring 69 of the top Canadian football prospects at TD Place Stadium. The second edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN featured CFL legends Matt Dunigan returning, and Davis Sanchez making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez ended up getting the better of Team Dunigan in a high scoring 49-24 contest.

The 2022 roster has produced multiple NCAA commits including LB Antoine Deslauriers (Syracuse), DB Raphael Dunn (Wisconsin), OL Everett Small (Eastern Michigan), OL Nathan Pahanich (Wake Forest), OL Joshua Shuetzmann (Old Dominion), DB Jeremiah Washington (Richmond), TE Blaize Cameron (Columbia), DL Enzo Agostini (Harvard), Will Smith (Fordham) and OL Noah Stanley (Maine).

The third edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place in 2023 featuring CFL legends Davis Sanchez returning, and Milt Stegall making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez earned their second straight triumph with a 24-12 victory over Team Stegall.

The 2023 roster has produced multiple NCAA commits who’re preparing for their freshman season in the fall including standout RB Shekai Mills-Knight (Ole Miss), DB Njita Sinkala (Boston College), OL Alex Fletcher (Penn), DL Owen Lock (Wagner), Lucas Weir (Holy Cross) and DL Etison Pholo (Southeastern Louisiana). Another prospect making waves from the 2023 edition is OL Sidney Rouleau, who has set the recruiting trail on fire with 16 NCAA offers including powerhouse programs like Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Florida and Wisconsin.

The fourth edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN returned to Ottawa last year where Team Stegall was able to enact some revenge with a 36-9 victory over Team Sanchez, setting up a juicy rematch for the fifth edition in Hamilton. Majority of the prospects from this edition are still on the recruiting market, but a couple names to keep an eye on will be DL Breylon Mcculler, who has already committed to Missouri State, and OL Owen Richardson, who has received his first offer from Maine.

***Team Sanchez and Team Stegall roster draft will be announced Monday, May 20th on Canadafootballchat.com***