The Saskatchewan Roughriders' vacant head coaching position has come down to two names as Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace and Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce remain candidates, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

I’m told the #Riders HC job will come down to either #Argos DC Corey Mace or #Bombers OC Buck Pierce. Both have been in for final in person interviews. @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/hSCDoHj2Y0 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 27, 2023

Mace, a 37-year-old native of Port Moody, B.C., became the Argos' defensive coordinator in January of 2022 and helped them win the Grey Cup that year before going a CFL-best 16-2 in the regular season in 2023.

Mace played in the CFL as a defensive tackle, winning the Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2014.

After a long career as a quarterback in the CFL, Pierce was named the Bombers' running back coach in 2014 and eventually was named their offensive coordinator in 2020.

The 42-year-old was a part of the Blue Bombers' coaching staff for their 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup titles.

Pierce played nine seasons in the CFL from 2005 to 2013.

Head coach Craig Dickenson was fired last month after a second consecutive sub-par campaign of 6-12. Dickenson recorded a 34-34 record over four seasons in Saskatchewan, losing in the West Final in each of his first two seasons.