Week 6 of the CFL season has arrived with three days of action coming up on TSN.

The CFL’s only remaining undefeated team in the Saskatchewan Roughriders open the slate Friday at home against the Calgary Stampeders. Then, Friday Night Football features the Ottawa Redblacks trying to snap a two-game losing streak against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are on a two-game winning streak of their own. The week wraps up on Sunday with both the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks in search of back-to-back victories for the first time in 2025.

Watch every CFL game LIVE on TSN, with data-enhanced feeds available on TSN+.



Stampeders vs. Roughriders - Friday on TSN

Kicking off Week 6, the Roughriders will try to stay undefeated as they play host to the Stampeders.

Watch the Stampeders battle the Roughriders LIVE at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Trevor Harris has been a full participant in Roughriders practices this week after missing the team’s Week 4 win over the Lions. The 39-year-old quarterback has put up 806 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions, and has completed 72.5 per cent of his passes through three games.

Saskatchewan’s biggest reason for being undefeated has been their domination in the run game on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Riders are averaging the most rushing yards per game with a staggering 138.5, nearly 10 more than the second-place Stampeders (129.8) and almost 100 more than the last-place Toronto Argonauts (46.2).

The charge has been led by two-time East All-CFL pick A.J. Ouellette. The 29-year-old leads the league in rushing yards with 347 and sits second in the CFL with three rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, it's been extremely hard to run on Saskatchewan. The team has only allowed 266 yards along the ground through four games, an average of 66.5 yards allowed per contest, topping the CFL.

They’ll have their biggest test this week going up against a dynamic running offence in Calgary with the duo of Vernon Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills. Calgary is off to their best start through four games since 2022 (3-1), and just like the Riders, it's been because of the run game. The 28-year-old Mills leads the league in rushing touchdowns (five) and has put up 311 yards, second only to Ouellette.

Adams also provides a rushing punch from the quarterback position, averaging a league-high 8.3 yards per carry amongst all players (minimum 14 attempts) for 116 total yards.

Calgary is beginning a two-game road trip after winning the first ever “Stampede Bowl” with a dominating win over the then undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, as they’ll look to hand another team their first loss of the season in Week 6.



Redblacks vs. Tiger-Cats - Saturday on TSN

On Saturday, the Redblacks will try to get back on track while the Tiger-Cats look to keep the good times rolling in a divisional matchup.

Watch the Redblacks take on the Tiger-Cats LIVE at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The all-Ontario contest features two teams trending in opposite directions. Ottawa has dropped two straight games and are off to a 1-4 start, while Hamilton has won back-to-back games and are back up to .500 (2-2).

The Tiger-Cats' explosive passing offence has been the biggest reason for the team's success lately, thanks to the blooming partnership between quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and receiver Kenny Lawler.

The 35-year-old Mitchell is second in passing yards with 1,219, while leading the league with nine touchdowns to only one interception.

First-year Tiger-Cat Lawler has also been great. The two-time West All-CFL member leads the league in receiving yards (483), receiving touchdowns (five), and is third in total receptions (24).

The duo has helped Hamilton lead the league in points per game (33.8) and passing yards (307.5).

The Redblacks’ defence will have their hands full, but it has been fine defending the pass so far this season, allowing nearly 270 yards per game, the fourth fewest.

Ottawa are happy to have their pivot back as Dru Brown made his return to the field after missing three games due to injury. The 28-year-old completed 31-of-43 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in last week’s loss to the Elks.

Brown has only played two games, but he’s off to a great start in his second season as Ottawa’s leading man. The Palo Alto, Calif., native’s 364.5 passing yards per game tops the league, and he is the only qualifying quarterback to not throw an interception, to go along with four touchdowns.

Ottawa will need Brown at his best to keep up with Hamilton’s high-tempo offence as they look to break their two-game skid.

Lions vs. Elks - Sunday on TSN

Capping off Week 6, the Lions conclude a three-game road trip with a final stop in Edmonton to face the Elks.

Watch the Elks battle the Lions LIVE at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Both teams are in search of back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Similar to Ottawa, BC fans were happy to see Nathan Rourke return to action last week after missing two games with an oblique injury.

The Victoria native completed 22-of-36 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the team’s dramatic last-second win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Rourke also led the team in rushing with 43 yards along the ground while getting into the end zone for a major, helping BC snap a three-game skid.

The Elks will have to try to contain Rourke and his two lethal weapons in Keon Hatcher and Justin McInnis. The duo is third and fourth in receiving yards in the CFL respectively, while both are in the top six in receptions.

Edmonton has not done well defending the pass, sitting last in the league in passing yards allowed (326.3) and opponent completion percentage (77.3).

This has been one of the biggest reasons for the Elks’ poor start, with the team and first-year head coach Mark Kilam only claiming their first win last week.

The biggest reason for the win was the running game, mostly thanks to Justin Rankin. The 28-year-old led the team along the ground and through the air, rumbling 12 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching all four targets thrown his way for 69 yards and another touchdown.

The ground game could be the key for Edmonton to win back-to-back games, as BC has been poor at defending the run. The Lions sit dead last in opposing rushing yards allowed per game at nearly 137.