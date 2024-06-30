Saskatchewan Roughriders veteran quarterback Trevor Harris is headed to the six-game injured listed with a moderate MCL sprain, head coach Corey Mace told the media on Sunday.

Harris suffered the injury late in the first half of last Sunday's win over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He returned to the sidelines with a brace on his knee, but did not return to action.

Over three games this season, Harris has thrown for 872 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 38-year-old suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee after just five games last season, which required surgery to repair.

Shea Patterson is expected to be the starting pivot in Harris' absence,

Saskatchewan is 3-0 this season and will take on the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday at Mosaic Stadium.