TORONTO - Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris and Calgary Stampeders defensive back Damon Webb earned top honours for July in the CFL's honour roll announced Wednesday.

Harris was the top offensive player, earning a grade of 92.7 while leading Saskatchewan to a 2-1 record. He completed 84-for-107 passes (78.5 per cent) for 1,988 yards with six touchdowns.

Webb earned top defensive player honours with an overall grade of 89.8 over 261 total snaps as Calgary won three of its four games. Webb also had a 90.2 grade over 181 coverage snaps and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had the top-graded offensive line (73.8) as the team went 4-0. Its top-three performers were Coulter Woodmansey (79.8), Liam Dobson (73.6) and Brandon Revenberg (70.0).

Woodmansey also took top individual honours for offensive linemen.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

The other individual honourees include: B.C. Lions running back James Butler (85.1); Toronto Argonauts receiver Damonte Coxie (72.9); Hamilton defensive lineman Julian Howsare (84.0); Calgary linebacker Derrick Moncrief (83.2); Ticats returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. (86.3); Lions kicker Sean Whyte (89.9); and Ottawa special-teams player Bennett Williams (90.6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.