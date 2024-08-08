OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders settled for a 22-22 tie after an eventful overtime Thursday night.

A 29-yard Brett Lauther field goal for Saskatchewan appeared to be the winner in the second overtime, and players had started to leave the field while fans had started to walk onto the field when Ottawa challenged for roughing the passer.

On the ensuing drive, Ottawa (5-2-1) was able to tie the game on a 14-yard Lewis Ward field goal.

Dustin Crum ran in an 11-yard touchdown in the first overtime series for Ottawa, but the team failed to connect on its two-point convert to take a 19-13 lead.

Also in overtime, Saskatchewan was stopped on its attempt at the five-yard line but challenged for pass interference. Quarterback Shea Patterson was then successful on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Emilus, but the Riders also fell short on the extra two points, setting up the second overtime series.

Trailing for most of the game, Saskatchewan scored a touchdown with 1:53 remaining to tie the game 10-10 and added a 37-yard field goal to take its first lead.

Ottawa tied the game with three seconds remaining on a 47-yard field goal by Ward.

Patterson finished the game 30-for-49 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Roughriders, who improved to 5-3-1.

Crum, who was called into action after Dru Brown was injured early in the second quarter, finished the game 21-for-32 for 211 yards and one interception. He also ran the ball for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Brown was 6-for-9 for 55 yards before leaving the game.

Tied 3-3 at halftime, Ward had a 22-yard field goal blocked in the third quarter, but a Patterson interception by Alonzo Addae set up a 28-yard kick to give Ottawa a 6-3 lead. Richie Leone added a single with a late punt for Ottawa.

Saskatchewan's gamble in the fourth quarter on third-and-one at Ottawa's 16 was stopped by the Redblacks' defence. However, late in the game, Patterson connected with Shawn Bane Jr. for the game-tying touchdown with 1:53 left on third and seven.

Crum's interception on Ottawa's next drive set up Saskatchewan at the Redblacks' 31, leading to a 37-yard field goal to give Saskatchewan its first lead.

Both teams struggled to find momentum. The first points came in the final minute of the first half, with Lauther hitting a 47-yard field goal and Ward answering with a 13-yarder after the Redblacks failed to score twice from the six-yard line.

Ottawa was also stymied by a DeVonte Dedmon fumble on a punt return and a blocked 38-yard field goal attempt.

Saskatchewan's drive off the blocked kick was stopped by an interception from Alijah McGee, making his season debut for Ottawa.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, Aug. 16.

Redblacks: Head to Calgary to take on the Stampeders Thursday, Aug. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.