Roughriders, Stampeders showdown highlights Week 19 action on TSN

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' showdown with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night highlights a pair of doubleheaders on TSN in Week 19 of the CFL season.

Friday Night Football opens with the BC Lions in Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats, with both teams fighting for playoff positioning. That will be followed by the Roughriders trying to claim the CFL's last playoff spot in Calgary against the Stampeders.

On Saturday, the Montreal Alouettes look to ensure a home playoff date with a road win against the Edmonton Elks while the Toronto Argonauts continue to gear up for a Grey Cup run by hosting the Ottawa Redblacks.

Lions vs. Tiger-Cats

The Lions try to keep their dreams of winning the West Division alive as they travel to Tim Hortons Field to take on the Tiger-Cats on Friday.

BC (11-5) is coming off a heartbreaking 34-26 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 18 after giving up a 10-point lead with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 352 yards with a touchdown in the loss while Dominique Rhymes had 107 receiving yards.

The loss gave the Blue Bombers the season series, so a Lions' loss to the Tiger-Cats on Friday would clinch the West for Winnipeg and force BC to host the West semi-finals on Nov. 4.

Hamilton (8-8) had an impressive 38-13 win over the Roughriders in Week 18 in order to keep pace with the Alouettes, who they're chasing for second place in the East Division.

Matthew Shiltz threw for 271 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the victory while Tim White added 129 receiving yards on three receptions.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who returned to the Tiger-Cats lineup for the first time since July 28 after fracturing his leg, threw for 129 yards with a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Tiger-Cats are trying to maintain the opportunity to host the East semi-finals on Nov. 4, but need a win over the Lions and an Alouettes loss to the Elks in Week 19.

Roughriders vs. Stampeders

The Roughriders can secure the final playoff spot in the West with a win over the Stampeders on Friday night.

Saskatchewan (6-10) is entering this matchup after a disheartening loss to the Tiger-Cats in Week 18 to keep the door open for the Stampeders (4-11) to try to catch them for third place in the division.

Jamal Morrow rushed for 120 yards and secured the Roughriders' only touchdown while Jake Dolegala only threw for 154 yards in the loss.

The Stampeders are coming off a Week 18 bye after they also lost to the Tiger-Cats 22-15 in Week 17.

Kicker Rene Paredes' five field goals accounted for all 15 of the Stampeders' points in the game while Jake Maier threw for 239 yards in the loss.

A win on Friday would bring the Stampeders within a game of the Roughriders with two weeks remaining in the season and secure the tiebreak by winning the season series.

The Stampeders would miss the playoffs for the first time in 19 years with a Week 19 loss.

Alouettes vs. Elks

The Alouettes can claim home field in the East semi-finals with a win over the Elks on Saturday or a Tiger-Cats loss to the Lions on Friday.

Montreal (9-7) recorded a 29-3 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 18 which eliminated Ottawa from playoff contention.

Receiver Tyson Philpot had 90 receiving yards with a touchdown to lead the way offensively while Cody Fajardo added 272 passing yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Elks (4-12) are coming off a 36-17 loss to the Argonauts in Week 18 as they sit tied with the Redblacks for the worst record in the CFL.

Canadian Tre Ford threw for 220 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while also leading the rushing attack with 47 yards.

Receiver Gavin Cobb also had 79 receiving yards and touchdown in the loss.

An Alouettes loss and Tiger-Cats victory in Week 18 would set up a Week 21 clash between the two clubs with the winner getting the right to host the East semi-finals on Nov. 4.

Redblacks vs. Alouettes

The defending Grey Cup champion Argonauts continue to prepare for the East final as they host the Redblacks on Saturday night.

Toronto (13-2) is registered a win over the Elks last week on a day where they celebrated their 150th anniversary.

After sitting out Week 17, quarterback Chad Kelly returned to the lineup and threw for 165 yards. Star running back A.J. Ouellette added 65 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Receiver Damonte Coxie also contributed 83 receiving yards on four receptions in the win.

The Redblacks (4-12) are looking to finish their last two games of the 2023 season strong after their playoff hopes were extinguished by the Alouettes in Week 18.

Dustin Crum only threw for 72 yards with five completions before he was replaced by backup pivot Nick Arbuckle in the third quarter. Arbuckle went on to throw for 90 yards with nine completions to end the game.