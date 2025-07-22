TORONTO - Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive back Destin Talbert of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were the top players in the CFL's weekly honour roll Tuesday.

Harris earned a second straight offensive player honour after registering a grade of 93.0 for his play in Saskatchewan's 33-27 win over the B.C. Lions. Harris completed 23-of-30 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns and had four completing of 30-or-more yards.

Talbert was the top defensive player with a grade of 92.6 over 55 total snaps in Hamilton's 30-15 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Talbert had six tackles, two interceptions and two pass knockdowns and also earned a grace of 92.9 on 37 coverage snaps.

The Montreal Alouettes offensive line was the top-graded unit (78.8) for its play in the Alouettes come-from-behind 26-25 win over Toronto. Pier-Olivier Lestage (83.9), Nick Callender (80.8) and Donald Ventrelli (75.4) were the top-three graded players while Hamilton's Brandon Revenberg (83.6) was the top-graded individual offensive lineman.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

The other individual winners included: Toronto running back Deonta McMahon (73.7); Saskatchewan receiver Dohnte Meyers (85.2); Riders defensive lineman Mike Rose (80.4); Ottawa linebacker Adarius Pickett (83.4); Montreal returner James Letcher Jr. (71.1); Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo (77.2); and B.C. special-teams player Patrice Rene (90.4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.