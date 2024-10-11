Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions will at least have history on their side Saturday night when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Saskatchewan (8-7-1) can clinch second in the West Division and a home playoff game with a victory. But B.C. (8-8) would cement second spot by winning its final two regular-season contests.

B.C. won the only other meeting this season 35-20 at home July 13. But Vernon Adams Jr. was its starter, passing for 451 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another.

B.C.'s Justin McInnis had 14 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions-Riders contest highlights the league's Thanksgiving weekend schedule.

On Friday night, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-6) host Toronto (8-7) and can clinch first in the West Division with a win or tie. Conversely, the Argonauts would cement a post-season berth with a victory or tie.

Also on Saturday, the Edmonton Elks (5-11) visit the Calgary Stampeders (4-11-1) while the Montreal Alouettes (11-3-1) face the Ottawa Redblacks (8-6-1) on Monday.

Rourke has started B.C.'s previous two wins in Regina. The Lions have claimed five of the last seven meetings and is looking to capture the season series for a third straight year.

But Saskatchewan has reeled off three straight wins. Last week, veteran Trevor Harris threw for 358 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in a 28-24 decision over Edmonton.

Harris will make his first start versus B.C. as a Rider. Shea Patterson was under centre for Saskatchewan in July as Samuel Emilus had eight catches for 161 yards.

B.C. comes off a 32-15 home win over Calgary last week, its two TDs coming from the defence (Mathieu Betts's pick-six, T.J. Lee's fumble return).

Saskatchewan's offence has been productive over the club's win streak, averaging 429 net yards and sporting a 79.3 completion percentage. Harris has connected on 65-of-82 passes for 921 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Over its last two games, Saskatchewan's defence has allowed 3.4 yards per rush and 84 total yards on the ground.

The 2024 season has been a stellar one for Saskatchewan's Rolan Milligan Jr. He leads the CFL in interceptions (eight) and special-teams tackles (20) and is tied for first in knock-downs (10).

No player in CFL history has led three separate categories.

Also on Saturday, Edmonton will attempt to sweep its three-game series with Calgary for the first time since 2004. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, the first time in 19 seasons the Stamps won't make a post-season appearance.

Stopping the run will be important for Calgary as Edmonton boasts the CFL's second-ranked ground attack (119 yards per game). But Elks receiver Eugene Lewis has caught a TD pass in six straight games and leads the league with eight overall.

No CFL player has registered TD catches in seven straight games since Montreal's Ben Cahoon in 2003. Lewis has 12 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns versus Calgary this season.

Canadian Tre Ford will start at quarterback for Edmonton. He is 7-9 overall as a starter and 1-2 versus Calgary.

It's unclear who'll start for Calgary. If veteran Matt Shiltz, who saw action versus B.C., does, it will be his first with the Stampeders.

Calgary receiver Reggie Begelton needs just six yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for a third time. He has caught at least one pass in 67 straight games and this season versus Edmonton has 15 catches for 241 yards.

Montreal and Ottawa have both clinched playoff berths, with Montreal firmly atop the East Division. Ottawa is currently second but just one point ahead of Toronto.

Ottawa will travel to BMO Field to face Toronto in an important matchup Oct. 19.

Montreal has won the past seven matchups between the two teams. And while the Alouettes have already locked up first in the East, they haven't recorded 12-or-more wins in a season since 2010.

Ottawa's Justin Hardy leads the CFL in catches (90) and is second in receiving yards (1,241). He is 231 yards shy of Gerald Alphin’s team record (1,471, set in 1989).

An Ottawa player hasn't led the league in receiving yards since Hall of Famer Tony Gabriel in 1977.

Montreal starter Cody Fajardo is 8-1 all-time against Ottawa, including 5-0 as an Alouette.

Entering this week's action, four players are closing in on 100 defensive tackles. They include Nyles Morgan (97) and Nick Anderson (94), both of Edmonton, and Alouettes Darnell Sankey (94) and Tyrice Beverette (89).

Only two pairs of CFL teammates have ever hit the milestone together. B.C. Lions Solomon Elimimian (129) and Adam Bighill (108) did so in 2016 before Sankey (120) and Saskatchewan teammate Larry Dean (101) followed suit in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.