Rourke, Beverette and Riders' line earn first CFL weekly honour roll awards

TORONTO - B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line all earned top marks in the CFL's first weekly honour roll.

Rourke was the top offensive player with a grade of 90.8 after leading the Lions to a season-opening 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks. Rourke completed 27-of-36 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

​Beverette earned top defensive player honours with an 85.2 grade. He had four tackles and an interception over 50 total defensive snaps while also recording a 87.7 grade on 23 coverage snaps in Montreal's 28-10 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Saskatchewan's offensive line had a 67.9 unit grade in the Riders' 31-26 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Jermarcus Hardrick (72.0), Payton Collins (71.3) and Trevon Tate (69.0) were the top three performers while Hardrick also earned the top individual mark.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

The other individual winners included: Saskatchewan running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon (80.3); Riders receiver Samuel Emilus (88.9); Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts (83.2); Lions defensive back Garry Peters (84.1); Hamilton Tiger-Cats returner Isaiah Wooden (90.3); Elks punter Cody Grace (74.4); and special-teams player Tyron Vrede of the Ottawa Redblacks (91.3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.