Rourke, Lions look to hand Redblacks their first home loss of season

Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions will attempt to do something on Saturday night no other CFL team has done this season.

B.C. (5-5) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when it visits Ottawa (6-2-1) at TD Place. The Redblacks are the CFL's only unbeaten team at home with a 4-0-1 record and the expectation is starter Dru Brown will return after missing last week's 31-29 road win in Calgary with a foot injury.

Rourke made his much-anticipated return with the Lions in Sunday's 20-11 home loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It was Rourke's first game in the CFL since 2022 when captured the league's top Canadian award.

Since then, Rourke made stops in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons before rejoining the Lions. A stout Winnipeg defence spoiled Rourke's return as he finished eight-of-25 passing for 126 yards with two interceptions.

Rourke and Co. will face an Ottawa defence that's second in fewest yards allowed (330.7 per game) and tied for first in fewest touchdown passes surrendered (nine). The unit is also ranked third against the run (79.1 yards per game) and pass (263.9).

Defensive lineman Bryce Carter, who registered 12 sacks last season and is tied for second overall this year with four, was limited in practice Tuesday with a shoulder ailment.

But at least Rourke will have the benefit of a full practice week and time to get further acclimated with the Lions' offence and the weapons at his disposal. But B.C. is just 2-4 on the road this season.

With Brown sidelined, veteran Jeremiah Masoli made his '24 debut versus Calgary. The 35-year-old American — who suffered season-ending injuries in each of the two previous years — was a tidy 27-of-35 passing for 254 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 17 yards.

Ryquell Armstead provided Ottawa with a nice offensive balance, rushing for 120 yards and a TD on just 12 carries. Lewis Ward cemented the victory with a 51-yard field goal on the game's final play.

Brown is enjoying a decent season in his first season with Ottawa and as a CFL starter. He has completed 65.7 per cent of his passes for 1,936 yards with just four interceptions.

And while Brown has thrown just six TD strikes, Ottawa is 5-2-1 in the eight games he has started. However, Rourke will regain his '22 form, it's just a matter of when.

Doing so in a bounceback game on the road against a very good defence wouldn't at all be surprising.

Pick: B.C.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Toronto Argonauts (Thursday night)

At Toronto, Chad Kelly makes his '24 debut for the Argos (5-4) after serving his CFL-mandated suspension for violating its gender-based violence policy. The CFL's '23 outstanding player takes over an offence that's last overall in net yards (309.7 per game) and passing (210.9) but first in rushing (123.9). Trevor Harris makes a second straight start for Saskatchewan (5-4-1) after throwing for 355 yards and two TDs in last week's 27-24 loss to Montreal. But running back A.J. Ouellette (hip) won't play against his former team.

Pick: Toronto.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (4-6) completed a home-and-home sweep versus B.C. last week with their 20-11 win. Their defence limited the Lions to just six-of-19 second-down conversions while receiver Nic Demski registered six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Hamilton (2-8) has lost three straight, including a 47-22 decision last week and hired Chris Jones as its senior defensive assistant after parting ways with defensive coordinator Mark Washington. Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell could start in place of Taylor Powell (head).

Pick: Winnipeg.

Edmonton Elks versus Montreal Alouettes (Sunday night)

At Montreal, the Alouettes (9-1) got a huge boost with the return of receiver Austin Mack. He had 78 catches for 1,154 yards and four TDs last season for the defending Grey Cup champions. Davis Alexander would make a fourth straight start if incumbent Cody Fajardo (hamstring) can't go. Edmonton (3-7) has won three straight anchored by a solid ground game. Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson would make a second straight start if Canadian Tre Ford (rib/chest) can't play.

Pick: Montreal.

Last week: 4-0.

CP's overall record: 24-20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.