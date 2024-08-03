CALGARY — The running back position will be in the spotlight when the Calgary Stampeders host the Toronto Argonauts at McMahon Stadium on Sunday.

While the Stampeders (3-4) will play without Dedrick Mills, the Argonauts (4-3) will rely on the services of former Calgary running back Ka’Deem Carey.

You can watch the teams square off LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 7p.m. ET / 4p.m. PT.

After amassing 100 yards on nine carries and five receptions during Calgary’s lacklustre 33-6 road loss to the Ottawa Redblacks last week, Mills asked for some time away from the team.

“He’s stepping away from the team at the moment to take care of some stuff,” said Calgary coach Dave Dickenson. “Not ideal, but as a team we’ve got to move forward. It’s tough, but I mean everybody wants to play.

"Everybody’s excited for their opportunity. A little bit unforeseen, sure. We’ll try to help him and see where life takes him."

Quarterback Jake Maier has confidence that Peyton Logan, who had one carry for 11 yards against Ottawa, will fit in just fine in Mills’ absence.

“He’s ready to go,” Maier said. “He’s made the big plays in this league. He’s changed the game in various ways whether it’s on special teams or carrying the ball for us. I’ve got all the faith in Peyt and anybody else that has to step into that role is going to be ready to go.”

After having just four days to get set to face the Redblacks, Dickenson said his team should be better prepared to host the Argos.

“We actually wanted to play faster, we did, because we had a poor performance, but we should have good energy,” Dickenson said. “We know we’re up against a good team. They’ve consistently been one of the best the last few years. They have a lot of talent. They’re well coached.

“We’ve just got to make sure we play well, stand up physically, be ready for the battle and hopefully (our) skill can take over.”

Meanwhile, Toronto coach Ryan Dinwiddie said he fully expects Dickenson to have his charges ready to play.

“You give Dave a few extra days to game plan, he’s going to get creative, so I think they’re going to establish the run game,” said Dinwiddie, whose team eked out a 16-14 overtime win at home over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last time out. “I think they’re going to be pretty aggressive.”

Dinwiddie added that he’ll use the fact that Logan is listed as Calgary’s lone running back as motivation for his players.

“I’m going to bring that up to the defence,” he said. “I always tell our defence that it’s disrespectful if a team only starts one running back. If they think they can get away with that, they don’t think we’re very physical.”

After playing for four seasons with the Stamps, Carey signed as a free agent with Toronto in the off-season.

“I think he’s got something to prove,” said Dinwiddie of his starting running back. “He hasn’t talked really much about going back to Calgary. I’m sure there’s a little bit of added element to it that he’s keeping to himself of wanting to come out here and play well.”

Following an injury-plagued 2023 season with the Stamps, Carey has bounced back with the Argos.

“I’m excited to go out there and show everybody what I can do,” said Carey. “I’ve got new life here.”

Carey has scored four touchdowns so far this season — three rushing and one receiving — after failing to find the end zone in nine games with the Stamps in 2023.

Although he endeared himself to the Calgary fans with seven rushing TDs in 2021 and 10 more a year later, he doesn’t think he’ll receive any special tributes when he steps out onto the field.

“I love my fans — I’m going to get my hugs and sign my autographs,” he said. “It’s all love. Definitely ain’t going to have no poster or no ‘We love you Ka’Deem, goodbye sign on the big board,’ so it is what it is.”

Like he has done in Toronto’s past two games, Dinwiddie is leaning toward using both Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle at quarterback against Calgary.

“We’ll probably use both,” Dinwiddie said. “I listed Cam as the starter, but Nick’s doing some good things. He knows the system. He’s a little more developed as far as understanding the CFL game and what we’re trying to do. He’s got that edge, but Cam’s got some edge, too. He’s athletic and he’s only in Year 2.

“We can’t expect Cam to be great, but I’ve also got to make sure we try to find a way to win this football game.”

Carey has confidence in both Dukes and Arbuckle.

“Our quarterbacks, hopefully we can keep their defence off-balance with them by spreading the ball out,” Carey said. “And the more we spread it out, the more this game could be a really, really, really good game for us.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.