After a 21-week regular season, the Canadian Football League playoffs are finally here.

The action gets going on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on TSN 1/4 when the Toronto Argonauts host the Ottawa Redblacks in the Eastern Semifinal. The Western Semifinal follows at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the BC Lions at Mosaic Stadium.

Plenty of stars will be featured this weekend, like Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Ottawa receiver Justin Hardy, Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., and Toronto pivot Chad Kelly.

But each postseason also provides a chance for new names to emerge, making a mark for their teams on the road to the Grey Cup.

TSN dug into the numbers and spoke with BC head coach Rick Campbell, Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce and Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie about who those breakout stars might be this weekend.

Ryquell Armstead, RB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Ryquell Armstead Saskatchewan Roughriders Deandre Lamont Ottawa Redblacks

“Rock” Armstead was picked up by the Riders after he was released by the Redblacks midway through the campaign.

He racked up 207 yards on 25 carries in his first game in green and white in late September, including six rushes of over 10 yards. Armstead finished the season on the injured list, but has had a full week of practice and could be a threat alongside AJ Ouellette.

Campbell faced Armstead twice this season and is aware of his possible impact.

“He’s a big, physical guy,” Campbell said. “You’ve got to square him up and have multiple people to tackle him because he’s a powerful runner.”

Jameer Thurman, LB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Jameer Thurman Saskatchewan Roughriders

Thurman has been in a few big playoff games over his six-season CFL career, including winning a Grey Cup in 2018 with the Calgary Stampeders.

His tackles decreased from 97 in 2023 with Hamilton to 76 this season, but he’s an integral part of a strong Riders D that was second in opponent net offence.

“He’s a solid leader. Plays the game right way, he’s really active,” Campbell said. “That’s a big compliment for a linebacker…it means they’re making plays sideline to sideline.”

Ayden Eberhardt, WR, BC Lions

Ayden Eberhardt BC Lions

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lions’ offence, with Adams Jr., backup quarterback Nathan Rourke, running back William Stanback, and a group of receivers that includes league leader Justin McInnis and veteran Keon Hatcher.

The 26-year-old Eberhardt flies under the radar, but Campbell singled him out. As BC’s third receiver, the Wyoming product managed 41 catches and averaged more than 15 yards per play.

“He fits in the mould that can make some big plays and make some big catches in playoff games, especially in cold weather,” Campbell said.

Sione Teuhema, DL, BC Lions

Cody Fajardo Sione Teuhema Montreal Alouettes BC Lions

Mathieu Betts is the most prominent name on BC’s defence, but Campbell mentioned third-year defensive lineman Sione Teuhema. The Southeastern Louisiana University product had seven sacks and 36 defensive tackles this season, while proving versatile and able to contribute in different ways.

“He does everything,” Campbell said. “He’s had a really good year. He’s flown under the radar. He’s very disruptive as a d-end. He’s athletic enough that we can move him around and ask him to do some different things. He’s mainly a pass rusher, but he does a great job in playing the run. You can even drop him into coverage. We use him on special teams…he’s a guy that can help the football team out on multiple levels.”

Makai Polk, WR, Toronto Argonauts

Makai Polk Toronto Argonauts

Polk, a 23-year-old rookie out of Mississippi State, led the Argos with 1,024 receiving yards. Over the final seven games of the season, he averaged seven targets per contest, cementing himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Polk is the Argos’ nominee for rookie of the year.

Polk’s breakout came Sept. 7 in Ottawa when he had his first career 100-yard game. He ended the regular season with more than 100 receiving yards in five of his final seven games.

“He came in halfway through camp and continues to make plays and get more comfortable in the CFL game,” Dinwiddie said. “He’s been huge. I think he’s taken over some games…when he’s getting production early in games, our offence is right there with him…you’re always looking for taller receivers that are twitchy enough to get open and not just relying on their big catch radius.”

Mark Milton, DB, Toronto Argonauts

Mark Milton Toronto Argonauts

Milton, who played his college football at Baylor, started his CFL career this season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but was released after playing in the season opener. The Argos signed him, and his role has steadily increased in their defensive backfield.

Dinwiddie commended Milton for being a quick study with his new team. He finished the regular season with 27 tackles and a sack.

“He’s came in and he wasn’t even in camp with us,” Dinwiddie said. “He took some big strides, and I expect some big things out of him on Saturday.”

Nick Mardner, WR, Ottawa Redblacks

Nick Mardner Ottawa Redblacks

Dyce said that Mardner has been a quick study in offensive coordinator Tommy Condell’s complex offence.

Mardner came out of Auburn and plays further down the depth chart, but Dyce has been impressed. Mardner ended his rookie season with 26 catches and three touchdowns.

“His growth throughout the year has just been impressive,” he said. “He’s just learning to be a pro…I wouldn’t be surprised to see him impact the game very positively for us.”

Bennett Williams, LB, Ottawa Redblacks

REDBLACKS linebacker Bennett Williams

A rookie who played his college football at Oregon, Williams got first real opportunity in the CFL after Redblacks linebacker Adarius Pickett tore his Achilles midway through the season.

Williams was thrust into Pickett’s role on the right side of the defence and acclimated himself well, steadily improving as the season went along.

Williams averaged five tackles per game over his final three games, which led the club. He missed the final game of the regular season due to a head injury, but has had a full week of practice ahead of Saturday’s game.

Dyce called him a "pleasant surprise out of training camp." Williams started the season in the defensive backfield, but switched to linebacker after Pickett's injury.

"He brings a physicality and high energy level," he said. "When we ask him to bring pressure off the edge, he comes in there with that intention…his time at halfback improved his cover skills. Anytime you have a SAM [linebacker] who's adept at playing the physical game in the box and can cover, it really gives you a great benefit. He's just continued to grow throughout the year."