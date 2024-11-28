The Calgary Stampeders kicked off the Canadian Football League off-season with a bang on Tuesday, acquiring quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the BC Lions in exchange for draft picks.

Calgary addressed their most pressing positional need with the deal and will now look to retool a roster that finished 5-12-1 and out of the playoffs for the first time in two decades.

The Montreal Alouettes followed suit with their own pivot on Wednesday, announcing an extension for Davis Alexander. The 26-year-old quarterback went 4-0 in relief of Cody Fajardo last season.

Here are other storylines to follow as the player movement picks up ahead of free agency opening on Feb. 11.



How does the rest of the veteran quarterback picture shake out?

TSN's Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor reported during Grey Cup week that Bo Levi Mitchell is likely returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after a strong bounce-back season, and it looks like the Roughriders will continue with Trevor Harris. But there are questions about other veteran pivots.



With Alexander under contract, questions surround the future of Fajardo in Montreal just one year after he led the team to a championship.



Will the Elks re-sign Tre Ford after the Canadian showed flashes of greatness? What’s the future of Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player Nick Arbuckle?



Other free agents with significant CFL experience include Jake Maier, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and Chris Streveler.



Can the Alberta teams make splashes?

The 2024 season was the first time in modern league history that neither Alberta team made the postseason. Both the Elks and Stamps have made significant changes to their organizations with the hopes of returning to the playoffs.



Under new ownership, Edmonton hired Ed Hervey as its general manager and is currently interviewing head coaching candidates. In addition to acquiring Adams, Calgary let go of special teams coordinator Mark Kilam and defensive coordinator Brent Monson.



The biggest question for Edmonton is if they retain Ford or go with a more experienced arm. Now that the Stamps have Adams, how will they upgrade other areas? The offensive and defensive lines were both areas of concern in 2024.



Can the Argos keep the band together?

The Grey Cup champions have several high-profile free agents, particularly on defence.



The Argos' defence was impressive all season, and shut down Zach Collaros in the Grey Cup. They had four interceptions and limited Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira as the game progressed.



Defensive end Jake Ceresna, linebacker Wynton McManis, and defensive back Tunde Adeleke are among those who could walk this off-season. Naylor recently reported that Monson will join the Argos as their new defensive coordinator.



Can the Argos keep their Grey Cup-winning defence together as they look to defend their title?



How does Winnipeg reload for a Grey Cup at home?

It’s been over a decade since a team won the Grey Cup at home. The feat was last accomplished by the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium back in 2013.



Winnipeg will hope to end that trend in 2025 and stop their own streak of three consecutive Grey Cup losses.



Can the Blue Bombers rework a roster that’s been the class of the league in the regular season over the past half-decade and win their third Grey Cup in six seasons? Key free agents include Streveler, defensive end Willie Jefferson, and linebacker Adam Bighill.



How will the Lions build around Nathan Rourke?

The Lions have a new general manager in Ryan Rigmaiden and will soon have a new head coach after parting ways with Rick Campbell.



Quarterback Nathan Rourke will look to put a tough 2024 behind him as the franchise looks to build around the 26-year-old who was the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian. Rourke went 3-5 as the starter before getting benched for Adams, who started for the Lions in their playoff loss to Saskatchewan.



Receiver Justin McInnis led the league in receiving yards and is a pending free agent, as is running back William Stanback.



The Lions’ defence struggled in 2024 and ranked last in total interceptions and opponent completion percentage.



Prominent CFL free agents in the defensive backfield include the Roughriders’ Marcus Sayles, former Lion Loucheiz Purifoy, and long-time Stamp Tre Roberson.