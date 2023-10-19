Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier doesn’t need extra motivation for Friday’s tilt in B.C. against the Lions.

Calgary’s 17-year playoff streak, one of the longest in CFL history, is on the line. To make the postseason, the Stampeders have to win this week and hope the Saskatchewan Roughriders lose when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Should both Saskatchewan and Calgary lose this weekend, the Stamps would have to win their final regular-season game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Oct. 27, the last week of the CFL regular season. Saskatchewan has a bye that week.

Maier, in his first year as the full-time starting quarterback after taking over from franchise legend Bo Levi Mitchell, is aiming to finish the season on a high note after an inconsistent first 16 games.

But the 26-year-old pivot also has a new, life-changing source of inspiration. His wife, Amanda, gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Everly Marie Maier, on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was probably the best day of my life,” Maier said on Wednesday after practice. “Amanda killed it…we’re super grateful as a family right now. Very humbling experience to have our own family.”

Although Maier has been a parent for just a handful of days, he said it’s already changed his perspective.

“Now that she’s here…we want to make her proud,” he said. “We want to set her up to where she can watch dad play for a long, long time. In order for her to do that, these are the moments you gotta take advantage of. You need to win, so there’s definitely some extra motivation there.”

His first game as a parent is a must-win on Friday at BC Place. Maier and head coach Dave Dickenson emphasized the need for all three phases (offence, defence, special teams) to contribute if the team is going to have a chance at the playoffs.

In last week’s 26-19 victory over the Roughriders, linebacker Cam Judge returned an interception for a touchdown and the special teams unit forced a fumble on a punt return deep in Saskatchewan territory that led to a Calgary touchdown.

“The name of the game for us is complementary football,” Maier said. “That’s how we won last week. Everybody made some impact play…that’s just who we have to be. That’s who we are as a team at this point of the season. As long as we stay complementary, we’re going to be in the game.”

Stamps legend Doug Flutie reached out to Dickenson after the win.

“So, you’re telling me there’s a chance,” Dickenson said of what Flutie texted him, laughing at the exchange they had.

Calgary is 0-2 this season versus the Lions and has been outscored 62-24. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams, Jr. threw for over 300 yards in each win, while the B.C. defence has held Maier to a combined 296 passing yards.

“They’ve got a lot of talent,” Dickenson said. “Big, fast, seem like they have rhythm. They’re a tough team right to stop right now with their receivers and a running quarterback and run game. Defensively, they’ve kind of had the same group the whole year…a group that has continuity.”

Despite a 5-11 record and over a quarter of the roster having spent time on injured lists at different points during the season, the Stampeders haven’t lost faith in continuing a playoff streak that has come to define the franchise in recent years.

“We have a chance to do something special despite our record, which is cool to say,” Maier said.

“If a team beats you, they beat you. But I want us to show up, look fast, be physical, know our assignments, and compete,” Dickenson added. “And let the chips fall where they may.”

STAMPS NOTES

Reggie Begelton in

One of the CFL’s leading receivers will return to action on Friday after missing last week because of a chest injury.

“You can’t control the variables,” he said, of the desperation around the team right now. “You can only go out there and keep moving forward…you can’t change the past so keep putting your best foot forward.”

Tommylee Lewis suspended

Lewis, an electric receiver and returner, did not come back to the team after their recent bye week and has been suspended. Lewis was among league leaders in punt return average (13.2), including four of over 30 yards.

Paredes’ future

Kicker Rene Paredes’ future has been up in the air at the end of the past few seasons. The CFL great took time in 2022 to consider his options before deciding to return to the team while working in a new career with the Calgary Fire Department.

While many thought he might hang up his cleats after this season to work full-time in the department, Dickenson hinted that Paredes may be sticking around for a bit longer.

“I don’t know if he’s going anywhere,” the coach said. “I like what I’ve seen. I know he isn’t the youngest guy, but he hasn’t really slowed down. He’s always been the guy that we can rely on and I’m very comfortable putting him in many situations. He’s been a good leader too. He’s been keeping things together in the locker room.”

Paredes politely declined to comment on his future, saying he would address it after the season.