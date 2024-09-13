Calgary Stampeders receivers Marken Michel and Reggie Begelton have seen the team at its absolute peak.

The two veterans began their Canadian Football League careers in the late 2010s, right when the Stamps were considered the class of the league and consistently in the Grey Cup conversation. Calgary made the championship game five times between 2012 and 2018, winning twice. Michel and Begelton were part of the 2018 championship team and the 2017 squad that lost the Grey Cup.

Now in 2024, they’re also experiencing a low point in the franchise’s recent history. Through Week 14, the Stamps are 4-8 and in last place in the West Division. They’ve yet to win on the road this year and are in serious danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2004.

Ending their current slide won’t be easy, with the league-leading Montreal Alouettes (10-2) coming to town Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN 1 and 5.

Begelton was asked this week if he ever brings up the franchise’s most recent Grey Cup win to motivate younger teammates. It remains the last time the franchise tasted victory in the postseason.

“You can, but it all depends on if they’re willing to listen,” he said.

The 31-year-old admitted that, like other industries, the Stamps locker room is navigating the challenges of different generations working alongside one another.

“I’m a little biased when it comes to what era we’re in,” he said. “We’re getting to the entitled era and the participation-trophy kids that are coming through. It’s tough…we knew grit. We knew the gritty times. We knew smash-mouth football when we were growing up and we didn’t get our way…we had to show our worth. That’s hard to preach to these young guys.

“I guess that’s the biggest struggle that we have, and I’m pretty sure everybody’s dealing with that.”

Michel also referred to the age gap in the locker room.

“There is a generational gap, and you want to have the right approach and find what gets guys going,” Michel said. “But at the end of the day, we’re all competitors. We all want to do great.”

Begelton pointed out that he started his CFL career on special teams. He had to prove himself there before getting an opportunity at his natural position.

“When I first came here, I wanted to play, but I understood that to earn, earn that right to play. Meaning that if I wanted to get on the field with special teams, I had to take pride in special teams, the proving ground…I truthfully don’t think the younger guys understand what that truly means.”

Michel and head coach Dave Dickenson said that the locker room chemistry remains solid, even as the wins have been few and far between.

“We’re not fighting each other or anything like that,” Dickenson said. “That has never been an issue, but I think all of us know that we’re in the winning business and when you don’t win, you do get a little bit uneasy and, obviously, stress levels go up. Maybe [you] don’t sleep as well and maybe you press a little bit.”

Begelton did allow that the desire to get better has been inconsistent and that it’s been tough to communicate with his younger teammates.

“It’s up and down,” he said. “The confidence is a little wavered, but at the same time, us as leaders, we have to keep that up. We have to show it out on the field every day. We can’t show that we are defeated.”

Third-year receiver Jalen Philpot said he feels that the communication between young players and veterans has been good, but understands why some older players might feel like their message hasn't gotten through.

“I can believe that [there's a generational gap],” he said. “I can see how that could be something where there is maybe some information missing, but at the end of the day, it's pro football…we're not winning games, so something's got to change. If that means everyone's got to get in their playbooks a little bit more, they've got to do that…

“I'm a third-year guy, but I'm hearing everything [the veterans] are saying, so I don't think there are any excuses for the younger guys.”

Begelton and Michel are leading this younger group of Stamps in their own ways. It’s not uncommon to see Michel dance during practice. He said he wants to continue having fun and be lighthearted.

Begelton, meanwhile, admitted that he’s not vocal and instead tries to lead by example. He shows up early to McMahon Stadium and hopes teammates notice and join in.

“Just an example of what it looks like to be a professional,” he said. “I wake up at 5:30 every morning. I don’t have to do that. I could roll in late. My meetings are at 8. I don’t have to be here that early, but I’m in there getting my body right each and every day.”

Both Michel and Begelton referenced roster construction when asked about the biggest differences from those championship-calibre teams to now.

“Depth,” Begelton said. “The backups could start anywhere.”

“We had a lot of veteran guys,” Michel added. “It’s pretty obvious when you’ve got a locker room full of a whole bunch of guys who have played a lot of football. That’s what you’ve got to get. You’ve got to get guys who understand what is to be poised, understand that this is the CFL, man. Anything is possible.”

Dickenson, who coached that 2018 championship team and won three Grey Cups as a quarterback for the Stamps and BC Lions during his playing career, took over from John Hufnagel as the club’s general manager in December of 2022. In his first full season with both titles the club went 6-12.

The Stampeders have moved on from several key players off that 2018 championship team, including quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, offensive lineman Derek Dennis, linebacker Jameer Thurman, and defensive lineman Derek Wiggan. The club hasn't replaced that veteran experience, instead opting for younger, cheaper options.

They’ve also elected not to re-sign players like receiver Shawn Bane Jr. and linebacker Darnell Sankey, who have found success in Saskatchewan and Montreal, respectively. The Stamps also committed to quarterback Jake Maier, who is a free agent after this season. Maier was benched in Week 13 after he threw a career-high four interceptions at home in the Stamps' 35-20 Labour Day Classic loss to Edmonton. He is expected to start this week.

Calgary ranks near the bottom of the league in several offensive (points per game and touchdowns) and defensive (opponents rushing yards and yards per play) categories.

Dickenson, the only dual general manager and head coach in the league, said that having both roles has been challenging.

"It's challenging, no doubt about it, trying to stay on top of our roster,” he said. “…The challenging part is that what we’re doing doesn’t seem to be working. You can’t just put your head in the sand. You’ve got to change, and you’ve got to find different ways, hopefully to get with the players, but also make a difference and hopefully give them the best chance to win.”

Dickenson playfully sidestepped a question about if he wanted to continue with both roles.

“I’m trying to win a game,” he said, with a smile.

Michel echoed his coach about just needing to win, adding that building a team’s culture is a never-ending process.

"There's always work to do," he said. "Because some people, you have to make them a believer by showing them. Some people aren't going to fully buy in until they see it."