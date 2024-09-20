One winter night last off-season, twin brothers Tre and Tyrell Ford decided to race.

Tre, a quarterback for the Edmonton Elks, and Tyrell, a defensive back for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, had been trash-talking each other all night about who was faster. So, the two CFLers decided to go to a track near where they live in Niagara Falls, Ont., and settle the issue.

They shovelled snow off the track and, at around 2 a.m., went against one another in front of some friends.

“It wasn’t a very great idea,” Tre said this week. “We were both talking trash…none of us really wanted to go, but we didn’t want to back out. We get to the spot where we’re supposed to run, and we’re looking at each other smiling and laughing. We both know we don’t want to do this, but we were talking, so now we have to.”

Tyrell won in that midnight winter 200-metre dash.

“It was dumb, but I did win,” he said this week. “I smoked him…it wasn’t even close.”

“He did beat me that day,” Tre admitted on Wednesday. “I would have faulted anyway. I went outside my lane like four times…but we ran a 100-metre dash two days later and I beat him like four times. That’s how it goes.”

Whether it’s football, off-season training, video games, or winter sprints, the Ford brothers have constantly pushed each other, which has led to their success in the CFL.

The Fords suited up together at A.N. Myer Secondary School in Niagara Falls, then played together in university for the Waterloo Warriors. In 2021, Tre won the Hec Creighton Award as the most outstanding Canadian football player in U Sportd. They were both taken in the 2022 CFL Draft – Tre at No. 8 and Tyrell at No. 13.

“Being able to compete against someone at a high level has definitely made us better players in general, which I think contributes to where we are today,” Tre said. “That was definitely a big piece.”

“Even playing video games at home, super competitive,” Tyrell said. “When you take that to the football field, we’re both really, really athletic. You push each other every day. Some days, he’ll win. Some days, I’ll win. You never really want to lose, so you’re pushing hard.”

During the season, they tend to compete at video games, mostly NBA 2K.

“We were playing last night,” Tyrell said. “I just can’t figure out my jump shot.”

“One hundred and fifty-five per cent me,” Tre said, when asked who was better at video games. “It’s not even that close, at all…he is good. He’s better than the average guy. But he’s not competing with his big brother.”

Tre and Tyrell face each other for the first time as starters at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on TSN 1) in a game that could have huge implications on the standings.

With a win and a Calgary loss, Edmonton (5-8) would have two more victories than their provincial rival and be in a good position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Winnipeg (7-6), meanwhile, could extend their cushion atop the West Division with a victory.

With so much on the line, there’s been some trash talk between the brothers, but no friendly wagering. Tyrell is tied for the league lead with six interceptions, while Tre has helped lead the Elks back into the playoff picture in the West Division.

The Elks and Blue Bombers recently had the same bye week. The Fords spent it together in Banff and, during hikes and horseback rides through the Rocky Mountains, there was some conversation about Saturday’s tilt.

“He told me he was going to throw for 210 [yards] on my head,” Tyrell said. “I’m like, ‘You’ll be lucky if you complete a pass.’”

Tre said that beyond the odd exchange, they try not to chat too much about the sport during the season.

“Usually, we’re just talking about life or video games,” he said.

The two also have huge respect for each other’s abilities on the field. Tre was asked who the better football player is now, and he didn’t hesitate in saying that it’s his brother.

“He’s probably a better player right now,” Tre said. “He’s in the race for defensive MVP and I’ve played like seven quarters of football.”

Tyrell thinks people overlook Tre’s throwing ability.

“They underestimate his arm talent,” Tyrell said. “Edmonton’s running game overall is really good with the three backs that are all producing really well. When you add Tre into the mix with QB runs and scrambles, we’re definitely going to have our work cut out for us. But I’m excited to play against him.”

The brothers don’t expect their dad, Robert, to be in the stands for Saturday’s tilt or the rematch next week in Winnipeg because he doesn’t like flying.

Robert coached his sons from the time they were six years old and wanted to don a split jersey with both their teams represented while he watched from home, but Tyrell talked him out of it.

“They were stuck on the fence a little,” Tyrell said, of who their family will cheer for. “I just told them, ‘We play them back to back. We play Edmonton first. Cheer for Tre and then when we’re in Winnipeg, cheer for me…

“Just wear Tre’s jersey one day and my jersey the next and we’ll be all good.’”