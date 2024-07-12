BC Lions running back William Stanback is feeling rejuvenated in his new colours early this season.

The 30-year-old Hempstead, N.Y., native is second among CFL running backs with 67 carries and 311 yards for the 4-1 Lions. Stanback is third on the Lions in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. He’s added a new dimension to a Lions attack that boasts quarterback Vernon Adams, Jr., and several big-play receivers like Alexander Hollins, Justin McInnis, and Ayden Eberhardt.

He feels the fit has been seamless after spending the first five years of his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes, where he won a Grey Cup in 2023. Stanback previously had stints in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

“During this whole off-season process, I had a feeling of where I wanted to go and for what the future may hold leaving Montreal,” Stanback said ahead of his team's tilt versus the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT on TSN1).

“I felt like this would be the best fit for me. They’re known for throwing the ball a lot, but I felt like I could complement them in the run game, which could help us in the long run and going into the playoffs.”

Stanback saw a franchise that has taken strides on and off the field over the past couple of seasons.

The Lions are hosting this year’s Grey Cup. They have had back-to-back 12-win seasons and made the West Final the past two years, losing both to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

B.C. also has talent on both sides of the ball, but didn’t have a consistent ground game before bringing Stanback in. Last season, the Lions were last in the league in total rushing yards and rushing attempts. Their running backs combined for just five rushing touchdowns.

Stanback has changed the offensive outlook for a team that already had a dangerous passing attack.

“Part of our plan for this year was to be more physical with the run game, which includes the [offensive] line and the running back,” said Lions head coach and co-GM Rick Campbell.

The star quarterback gave his former Als teammate a glowing endorsement to the front office ahead of free agency in February.

“Vernon Adams had played with him, and he just came highly recommended by Vernon and other people,” Campbell said. “[They said] what a quality person and good guy he is. Good teammate…those are the things you’re looking to learn when you talk to others.”

Campbell has been impressed with Stanback early on.

“In the end of some of our close games when [the opponent] knows we’re running the ball, he really has run behind his pads and been physical and grabbed some crucial yards,” Campbell said.

Adams is benefitting from that consistent rush attack. His yards-per-attempt average is up this year and he’s thrown just one interception. He’s also on pace to set a career-high in touchdown passes.

“If you’re a legitimate threat not just passing but running the ball or running screens, it just makes you more balanced and keeps the defence more honest,” Campbell said. “It takes pressure off the offensive line. It takes pressure off VA having to throw the ball only.”

Stanback said he’s feeling at home within the team.

“It’s a brotherhood,” he said. “These guys hang out all the time. I’m talking about different position groups, coaches, everything…everyone is just so comfortable with one another. It feels like a family here.”

Stanback is also bringing the Lions lessons from his Grey Cup victory in Montreal a season ago.

The Als were under .500 midway through the season but rallied and won eight straight games to close out the season as champions.

It’s not how you start, Stanback said, but how you finish.

“The one thing I take from that [run] that I want to bring to the Lions is, it doesn’t matter how many games you lose, or it doesn’t matter how we’re playing at the beginning of the season,” he said.

“As long as the whole team is clicking and gelling together at the end, when it really counts, I don’t think anybody can beat us…I feel like we have the right people in the locker room to get the job done this year.”