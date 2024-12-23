The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired the negotiation rights to quarterback Jake Maier from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

Maier, 27, appeared in 16 games last season, throwing for 3,841 yards with 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Calgary missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after finishing in last place in the West Division with a 5-12-1 record.

The 6-foot quarterback has played his entire four-season CFL career in Calgary, leading the team to three playoff appearances with 11,685 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

Vernon Adams Jr. is expected to take over the Stampeders' starting quarterback role after he was acquired from the BC Lions in November.

Should he sign with the club, Maier will join a Roughriders team that finished second in the West with a 9-8-1 record and bowed out to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final. Maier figures to compete for the starting job with pivot Trevor Harris, who signed a one-year extension to stay in Saskatchewan on Dec. 6.

Harris, 38, threw for 3,264 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 appearances last season.