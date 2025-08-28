The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Chris Russell Jr.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound defender joins the Roughriders after attending training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this season. Prior to his time with the Tiger-Cats, he signed with the UFL’s Memphis Showboats in January 2025.

The Dyersburg, Tennessee native previously spent time on the Green Bay Packers practice roster after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Collegiately, Russell appeared in 58 games over five seasons at Texas A&M, where he registered 112 total tackles (59 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.