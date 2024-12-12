The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that they signed American wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley on Thursday.

Bradley, 28, played five years collegiately at Louisville from 2015-19 before signing with the NFL's Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

In eight games with the Browns across 2020 and 2021, the Mississippi native caught nine passes for 124 yards and returned two kicks for 49 yards.

He spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers on their practice roster in 2022 and '23.

In 46 games with the Ragin' Cajuns at Louisville, Bradley caught 145 passes for 2,177 yards and 20 touchdowns. He is a two-time all-conference receiver (2018, 2019) and was named All-Louisiana Second Team in 2019.

The Roughriders had three players go for over 700 yards receiving in 2024, headlined by Samuel Emilus, who finished with 88 catches for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns.