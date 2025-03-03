The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Mark Webb, the team announced on Monday.

Webb, 26, spent the last three years with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, after the team selected him in the seventh round (241st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He appeared in seven games with the Chargers, making three defensive tackles.

Collegiately, Webb played 49 games over four seasons at Georgia (2017-20), tallying 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, nine pass deflections and one interception as a Bulldog.

Webb was invited to the 2020 Senior Bowl and earned five tackles in the match. Initially recruited as a receiver, the Philadelphia native switched to the defensive side of the ball as a true freshman and immediately took the field on both defence and special teams.