The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday that four-time Grey Cup champion Andrew Harris has joined the organization as the new running backs coach.

Harris played 15 seasons in the CFL, split between the BC Lions (2009-15), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-21) and the Toronto Argonauts (2022-23).

The former running back is the CFL's all-time leading Canadian rusher, achieving the feat in 2019, and retired with 10,380 yards and 51 touchdowns along with 607 receptions for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Harris was named the league's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017, the Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2011 and 2019 and the Grey Cup's MOP in 2019. He was named All-CFL five times and West Division All-CFL six times.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Harris was serving as the director of football operations for the Canadian Junior Football League's Vancouver Island Raiders.

Harris replaces former running backs coach Anthony Vitale, who will not be able to return to the Roughriders for personal reasons.