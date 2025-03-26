The Saskatchewan Roughriders added quarterback Trey Lance to their negotiation list on Monday, reports TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

This gives the Roughriders exclusive negotiation rights should Lance consider joining the Canadian Football League.

NFL free agency opened on March 12 and Lance remains unsigned. Naylor notes that Lance's father, Carlton, played quarterback for the Roughriders in 1993.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance has struggled with injuries and hasn't been given consistent playing time during his NFL tenure. After playing six games as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, Lance was named the starter heading into the 2022 season but suffered an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 that ended his season.

While Lance was out, rookie Brock Purdy excelled under centre for the Niners and won starting job ahead of the 2023 season. In August of that year, the 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, where he sat third on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Lance got into four games with the Cowboys last season but was limited in his reps, completing 25 of his 41 pass attempts for 266 yards and one interception in four games.

Lance excelled in college at North Dakota State during the 2019 season, throwing for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions. He also rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns that year but lost his 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.