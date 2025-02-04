The Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to terms with quarterback Tommy Stevens, according to TSN's Dave Naylor. The Riders also announced the signing of Canadian wide receiver Tommy Nield.

Stevens, 28, played his first three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, mostly playing as the short-yardage specialist. Last season he racked up 237 rushing yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 18 games.

In his career, the Indianapolis native has rushed 685 yards and 25 touchdowns in 52 games, adding 82 passing yards and one touchdown.

Nield, 25, has played 41 career games over four CFL seasons, all with the Toronto Argonauts, totalling 63 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns. He was originally selected in the fourth round (30th overall) by the Argos in the 2021 CFL draft.