REGINA - Discipline will be a key point of focus for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

The 6-4 Bombers enter the contest with the CFL’s top rushing offence, at 119.1 yards per game, while the 8-2 Riders boast the league’s top rushing defence, at 76.3 yards per game.

Winnipeg’s ground game is led by tailback Brady Oliveria, the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Player. In his sixth season, the five-foot-10, 229-pound Oliveira is closing in on 5,000 career yards, needing only 133 yards to reach that plateau.

“Guys have to be disciplined, and we’ve got to play gap sound. He's a very patient runner. The way the blocking scheme works out, it allows him to be patient and then just wait for mistakes,” said Riders veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson.

“If one person's out of his gap, that could lead to the 20- or 30-yard gain. We understand that so when you play against them, it forces to you to be as perfect as possible.”

In eight games this season, Oliveira has also caught 36 passes for 350 yards, including 22 receptions for 202 yards in his last three games.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea likened his running's backs catching ability to that of his receivers.

“I would say his hands are comparable to any receiver we have. He's got excellent, excellent hands,” said O’Shea. “When you catch that well in the backfield, you have great understanding of the offence, and you know what each play calls for.

"He's available and you know (quarterback) Zach (Collaros) trusts him and knows that when he delivers the ball, he's going to come down with the catch, and he's going to get some (yards after the catch).

“I haven't had to, but I'm sure he's a tough guy to tackle on the open field, out on the edge.”

Riders head coach Corey Mace shared a similar sentiment about Oliveira.

“You can't get lulled to sleep on what he's able to do out of the backfield. He's (a) more than capable receiver, and he can get north-south quick," said Mace. "So you always got to have eyes for it, check down timing, make sure that we're rallying and get them out of third-and-one situations.

“That's a credit to him, he's an excellent runner, he's an excellent receiver, and he's a dang good blocker, too. There's a reason they keep giving him all these dang awards. He's a pretty dang good player.”

Sunday’s contest marks the 60th edition of the Labour Day Classic between these rivals with the Riders announcing on Aug. 6 that the game was a sellout. The Riders have had the upper hand over the years, winning 38 of those 60 games.

Saskatchewan activated receiver Ajou Ajou, who was signed on Thursday after being waived by the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Ajou signed with the Colts in January after playing 12 games for the Riders as a rookie in 2024 with 20 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns. In pre-season action with the Colts, the six-foot-three, 218-pound Ajou had four catches for 27 yards.

He’s listed on Saskatchewan’s depth chart as backup slotback behind Tommy Nield.

The teams will next meet in the back end of the home-and-home series on Sept. 6 when the Bombers host to the Banjo Bowl.

BALL HAWKS: Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan and Winnipeg’s Evan Holm are tied for the CFL lead in interceptions with four each. Milligan leads the CFL with 125 return yards on his four interceptions. He now has 15 interceptions in 48 career games, including a career-high eight picks last season.

WREAKING HAVOC: Veteran Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson continues to be an impact player in his 11th CFL season. His two sacks this season give him 80 career sacks. The six-foot-seven Jefferson, who played three seasons for the Riders, leads the league with 11 pass knockdowns, giving him 88 for his career.

LDC SUCCESS: Collaros is tied with Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell with the most quarterback wins in Labour Day Classic games with seven. Mitchell is a perfect 7-0 in such games while Collaros is 7-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.