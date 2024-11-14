VANCOUVER — Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. of the Saskatchewan Roughriders captured the CFL's outstanding defensive player award Thursday night.

Milligan was honoured at the league's awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The five-foot-11, 200-pound Milligan led the CFL in interceptions and defensive takeaways (both eight) and registered 111 defensive plays, good for fifth overall.

He also finished third overall in special-teams tackles (20) and helped Saskatchewan's defence rank first in turnovers (49), forced fumbles (17) and fumble recoveries (14) and second in interceptions (24).

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette was the finalist despite registering a CFL-high 137 defensive plays -- including 102 tackles to stand fourth -- and finishing second overall in tackles for a loss (eight).

Beverette also registered five sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.