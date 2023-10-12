For Deontai Williams, father does indeed know best.

Williams is in his first season as a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. But before the 27-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., native made the trek north, he consulted with his father, Roosevelt, about CFL life and the nuances of Canadian football.

The elder Williams was also a defensive back who played with the Edmonton Elks in 2006 following NFL stints with Chicago Bears (2002) and Cleveland Browns (2003).

"He said, 'Son, you'll have fun playing in the CFL,'" Williams said. "He also felt my stress level would go down a little bit in the CFL compared to the NFL.

"He felt I'd have a good opportunity to play and have fun and do what I love to do. I'm just so thankful for this opportunity to continue playing football; I'm enjoying the moment."

Williams's football story mirrors that of his father. After his college career at Nebraska, the six-foot-one, 225-pound Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

Williams had seven tackles in three exhibition games before being released by Seattle. While Williams worked to remain prepared for another NFL opportunity, it was the Riders who came calling.

"I hadn't played football in eight months and I was waiting for an opportunity with another NFL team," he said. "It didn't happen but Saskatchewan gave me that chance and I just grabbed it and ran with it.

"My dad's story was basically the same story as mine."

Williams has registered 37 tackles, six special-team tackles and an interception in 12 games with Saskatchewan. He began his CFL tenure at cornerback but will make a second straight start at halfback Friday night when Saskatchewan (6-10) visits the Calgary Stampeders (4-11) in a crucial West Division contest.

Williams' return to halfback came after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He had three tackles in last week's 38-13 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"Deontai is a quiet, mild-mannered guy," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Williams's Florida-based agent. "But once he steps between the white lines, he's a ferocious hitter and is already one of the better defensive backs in the league.

"I think he's going to continue to grow as a person and is only going to get better (on the field)."

Williams's talks with his father helped prepare him for the differences he'd face at the Riders' training camp. However, Williams said once camp began, it didn't take him long to become acclimated with Canadian football.

And Williams said living in Regina reminds him a lot of his time in Lincoln, Neb., where Cornhuskers football reigns supreme.

"I'm married with two kids and (Regina) is a nice vibe for me," he said. "I love it here, the people are very nice and they love the Riders.

"It's a lot like being back in college at Nebraska."

Williams appeared in 29 games at Nebraska (2018-2021), registering 122 tackles (6.5 for loss), one sack, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries (one returned for TD). Twice he was an Honourable-Mention All-Big Ten player (2020-21).

But playing football in Canada means a lot of time away from his wife and two young boys (aged one and four), who live in Nebraska. However, Williams's family was in Regina for his first CFL start June 16, a 45-27 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Williams had four tackles and a special-teams tackle in the contest.

"It's tough because you sacrifice a lot being away from your kids and watching them grow," Williams said. "It's hard but my wife understands that sacrifice, she understands that I want to continue my dream, my career as long as I can.

"I love her for that and I'm so grateful and appreciative."

Saskatchewan will look to snap a five-game losing streak Friday night. More importantly, the Riders can clinch the third and final West Division playoff spot with a victory.

But with a win, Calgary would clinch the season series and move to within two points of Saskatchewan with a game in hand.

"We know what we have to do," Williams said. "I think we have all of the talent in the world and if you line up our roster against any other, we can compete.

"We know what type of team we are, we just have to bring our energy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.