REGINA - A late interception from Tevaughn Campbell gave the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 34-30 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in dramatic fashion Sunday.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros connected with Dalton Schoen in the end zone for a last-minute touchdown and the Blue Bombers set up for a two-point conversion that could have tied the game.

Instead, Campbell intercepted the ball and dashed 112 yards up the field to give the Roughriders two points and a win before a sellout crowd of 34,243 at Mosaic Stadium.

The victory improved Saskatchewan’s record to 9-2, good for first place in the CFL’s West Division, while Winnipeg dropped to 6-5 for third place in the West.

Riders QB Trevor Harris connected on 17-of-27 pass attempts for 219 yards with a touchdown, while Mario Andersson drove in two majors.

Collaros put 326 passing yards, making good on 26 of his 37 attempts with three TDs and one interception.

Saskatchewan held an eight-point lead heading into the final minute of the fourth quarter.

With the Bombers facing third and 14 from their own 36-yard line, Collaros attempted a long pass to Nic Demski. The pass fell incomplete but Riders safety Jaxon Ford was penalized for pass interference, giving the Bombers the ball on the Saskatchewan 17-yard line.

Three plays later Collaros hit Schoen on a six-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 32-30. Campbell's big play came on the ensuing conversion attempt.

The Riders took control of the contest in the fourth quarter when a disastrous offensive series by the Bombers led to a golden opportunity for Saskatchewan. After an offensive pass interference penalty against Demski, the Bombers proceeded to take two additional penalties that left them facing a second and 24 scenario from their own 17-yard line.

Winnipeg resorted to a draw play with tailback Brady Oliveira who fumbled at the 26-yard line with Saskatchewan’s Jameer Thurman recovering the loose ball. Four plays later tailback Anderson scored on a five-yard run.

The touchdown, Anderson’s second of the game, was followed by a two-point conversion where Harris connected with Ajou Ajou to give the Riders a 31-17 lead with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg made things interesting when Collaros hit Keric Wheatfall on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:03 left in regulation to cut the Riders lead to 31-24.

The Riders scored a single on a third-down quick kick by Harris with 1:21 left to make the score 32-24.

The Bombers started the game strong with Oliveira scoring the game’s first touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter on a five-yard run. The play was set up by a pair of long completions from Collaros to Demski, for 33 yards, and to Kevens Clercius, for 51 yards.

Clercius made a spectacular twisting grab despite tight coverage from Marcus Sayles. The reception put the Bombers on the Riders eight-yard line and Oliveira scored two plays later.

On Saskatchewan’s next play, Harris fumbled deep in the Riders zone with Winnipeg linebacker Tony Jones recovering the ball on the Saskatchewan five-yard line. The Riders defence stiffened on two Winnipeg running plays with the Bombers settling on a 10-yard field goal from Castillo for a 10-0 lead.

With the Saskatchewan offence struggling, the defence came up with another big play as Malik Carney sacked Collaros on the Winnipeg seven-yard line with the tackle forcing a fumble. Carney recovered the ball on his second sack of the game and the Riders took over.

Tailback A.J. Ouellette then scampered seven yards for the touchdown, cutting Winnipeg’s lead to 10-7 midway through the quarter.

Harris got the offence rolling late in the half, directing a four-play, 102-yard drive that culminated with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Nield. The major, coming with 2:36 left in the half, gave Saskatchewan a 14-10 lead.

After the Riders increased their lead to 17-10 midway through the third quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Brett Lauther, the Bombers responded with a five-play, 70-yard drive culminating with a 22-yard touchdown grab by Demski. On the drive Demski had three catches for 47 yards.

Saskatchewan answered Demski’s major with a seven-play, 87-yard scoring drive.

Anderson finished on a 26-yard run around the right end, breaking a number of tackles on the way to the end zone with 22 seconds left in the third. Lauther missed the point after attempt and the Riders had a 23-17 lead.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet in the second game of a home-and-home series on Sept. 6 when the Bombers host the Riders in the Banjo Bowl.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.