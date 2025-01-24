The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nelson Lokombo to a contract extension.

Lokombo played all 18 regular season games for the Riders last season, setting a career high with 44 defensive tackles, adding five pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and his first career sack.

Lokombo has suited up for 34 career regular season games, earning 64 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

He was originally drafted 2nd overall by Saskatchewan in the 2021 CFL Draft.