The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed quarterback Antonio Pipkin to a contract extension on Thursday.

Pipkin was acquired by the Riders via an in-season trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in August. He worked as the team's short-yardage quarterback, carrying the ball 25 times for 49 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw for a 57-yard touchdown on his lone passing attempt of the season.

The 28-year-old is a veteran of five CFL seasons, having spent time with Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks, and B.C. Lions and Roughriders.

Over his career, Pipkin has 142 completions for 1,903 yards and six passing touchdowns while adding 153 carries for 635 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing.