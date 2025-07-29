Week 9 in the CFL features four games, including a Saturday doubleheader on TSN.

The action begins with Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders taking on the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts complete the second half of a home-and-home when the Double Blue travel to Princess Auto Stadium.

The weekend will end with a Saturday double header, starting with Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats taking on the Edmonton Elks, followed by the league-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders against the Montreal Alouettes.

Stampeders vs. Redblacks

The Stamps kick off Week 9 looking to bounce back after having their three-game winning streak snapped in last Thursday’s 23-21 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. The Redblacks are also trying to get back in the win column after dropping their four contests.

The big question for Calgary will be the health of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. The 32-year-old took a hard hit in the third quarter of last week’s loss and was replaced by P.J. Walker while being assessed for a head injury.

Early indications were positive that Adams would be able to suit up this week against the Redblacks, although he did not practice on Monday. The Pasadena, Cali., native has thrown for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season in Calgary. Star rookie wide receiver Damien Alford also left last week’s game with a hamstring injury. He also did not participate in practice on Monday.

The Stampeders (5-2) are second in the West Division and have the second-best offence in the CFL (28.9 PPG), only trailing Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats.

The Redblacks (1-6) come off their bye week looking to shake things up. The team has scored the fewest points per game (21.1) this season and have yet to win a game at home (0-3). Quarterback Dru Brown exited their 30-15 loss against the Alouettes after taking a hit from DaShaun Amos. Dustin Crum entered in relief during the Week 7 loss and completed 16-of-22 passes for 149 yards and one interception.

“Dru is doing alright, he’s doing well,” said general manager Sean Burke of Brown’s health. “Taking in the bye week like other guys would. So far cautiously optimistic, but as you know with anything related to the head, you got to take a wait-and-see approach.”

Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers

The Argos (2-5) and Bombers (3-3) go head-to-head on Friday Night Football as Winnipeg looks to avenge last week’s 31-17 loss.

Last week’s win was the first at home for the Argos this season. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 316 yards and two touchdown passes.

"It was the first time all season last week that we really got into that building a good lead and really beating a team on the scoreboard for the first few quarters," Arbuckle said after the game. "We could build confidence through how well we played for three of those four quarters and just put it all together and make sure we finished this time.”

It was Toronto’s fourth-straight win over Winnipeg, including their 41-24 win in last year’s Grey Cup game.

Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros started the first half but gave way to Chris Streveler for the second half after completing five of 10 passes for 79 yards and two interceptions.

"We've lost games here before and we know how long of a season (it) is," Streveler said. "But ultimately the bottom line right now is we're just not playing good enough and we have to get better.”

Both teams sit third in their respective divisions heading into Week 9.



Tiger-Cats vs. Elks

The Ticats and Elks kick off the Saturday doubleheader that features the top team in each division. Hamilton (5-2) heads into the week in first place in the East Division, led by veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

The current favourite for Most Outstanding Player has helped the Tiger-Cats to the best offence in the league (32.1 PPG) and has the team on a five-game win streak, spearheading the team’s turnaround after the franchise missed the playoffs in the past two seasons.

Mitchell, 35, leads the CFL with 2,201 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns. The two-time Grey Cup Champion and two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player had one of his best games of the season on Sunday against the BC Lions, tossing three touchdowns to go along with 389 yards in the thrilling comeback win.

“That man is amazing," receiver Kiondre Smith said of his quarterback. "He's a playmaker. He's a baller. He ages like wine and is continuing to show.”

The Elks are coming off a 21-18 loss to the Roughriders in Week 8. Cody Fajardo got the start for Edmonton in place of Tre Ford and played well in the loss, passing for 346 yards and two touchdowns. Edmonton has lost two games in a row and sits last in the West Division at 1-5.

Roughriders vs. Alouettes

The Roughriders travel to Montreal looking to extend their win streak to three games and hold off the Stampeders atop the West Division.

Trevor Harris threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win. The 39-year-old has put himself into the conversation for MOP, having thrown for 1,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has the Riders atop the CFL with a 6-1 record.

There is also plenty on the line for the Alouettes (5-2), who try to keep pace with the Tiger-Cats for first in the East. The Als have won two in a row after close wins over the Argonauts and Stampeders.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson started in place of the injured Davis Alexander and led Montreal to the 23-21 win last week. He completed 30-of-40 passes for 280 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“Man, we needed that one,” Bethel-Thompson said following the win. “It feels great to finally play my role for this team. It’s a special locker room. What coach Maas has built is a special place and I’m just so grateful to have done my job.”

The Alouettes will once again lean on their defence that has allowed the second fewest total points (158) in the CFL this season. The Riders roll into Montreal with the best rush defence in the league, having allowed a CFL-best 66.9 rushing yards per game and will provide a tough test for Als' running back Sean Thomas Erlington, who is fourth in the CFL with 308 rushing yards this season.