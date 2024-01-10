Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace spoke at the Canadian Football League's winter meetings in Nashville Wednesday, divulging that there have been contract talks between the team and potential free agent wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

Mace, who was named head coach of the Roughriders in November following his time with the Toronto Argonauts, has a relationship with Bane that dates back to their time together with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021 while he was the team’s defensive line coach.

Tap in for the check-in as Head Coach Corey Mace addresses the media from the CFL's Winter Meetings in Nashville.



"There have been conversations," Mace confirmed Wednesday. "It's one of those things where we're early in the stages before free agency hits. We have to make sure it makes sense for both sides."

"Bane showed that he can be a player in this league - and a good one at that. We’ve known that for a long time.”

Bane led the Roughriders in receiving in 2023 with 1,104 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior his time in Riderville, the 28-year-old Sarasota, Fla., native played two seasons

for the Stampeders (2021-22). Bane recorded 388 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games in Cowtown.

Collegiately, Bane starred as a returner for Northwest Missouri State for four seasons (2015-18). Bane ranks No. 3 all-time at Missouri State in punt return average (11.9), fourth all-time in receiving yards (3,363), fifth all-time in receiving touchdowns (31), and sixth all-time in receptions (212).

Bane is set to become a free agent on Feb. 13 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, provided he and the team do not reach a deal before.