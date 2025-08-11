The Saskatchewan Roughriders have bolstered their defence with the signing of lineman Sylvain Yondjouen.

Yondjouen, 25, was the sixth overall pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League Global Draft out of Georgia Tech University.

The Ruisbroek, Belgium native spent six seasons with the Yellow Jackets, starting 13 games games while posting 76 defensive tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble across 52 appearances.

During his redshirt senior year in 2024, Yondjouen paced the team with seven quarterback hurries and five pass breakups, also adding six tackles for loss.

Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Yondjouen accepted a mini-camp offer from the Carolina Panthers, but now heads north of the border to provide a boost to Corey Mace’s CFL-best Riders.

Under Mace, Saskatchewan has allowed the fewest points (174), rushing yards (527), and total yardage (2,780) in the league this season.

The Roughriders hold the best record in the CFL at 7-1 as they get set to take on the East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 11