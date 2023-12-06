The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday that they have named Marc Mueller the team's new offensive coordinator, and Kent Maugeri the special teams coordinator.

Mueller and Maugeri receive two-year contracts.

Mueller, a Regina native, returns to his home province with a decade of CFL coaching experience after beginning his career with the Calgary Stampeders as a defensive assistant in 2014. Over the next 10 seasons, Mueller served as the running backs coach (2015-19) and quarterbacks coach (2020-2023). He is a two-time Grey Cup Champion, winning with Calgary in 2014 and 2018.



“I am thrilled to be able to bring Marc back home to Saskatchewan as the offensive coordinator,” said head coach Corey Mace in a statement.

“He was an instrumental part of my process, and his time spent on both sides of the ball learning from the likes of John Hufnagel, Dave Dickenson and Ryan Dinwiddie make him the perfect person to take on this role. I am excited for what he will add to the Rider offence and our organization.”

Maugeri returns as the Roughriders special teams coordinator, a role he has held since 2022. Maugeri joined the Riders in 2006 as a quality control coach before being named the running backs coach in 2017.

In 2020 Maugeri became the Green and White's special teams coordinator.

“Kent has done a phenomenal job in his eight seasons with the Roughriders, growing relationships and working hands on with the team roster,” said Mace.

“His colleagues and players speak highly of him, and his philosophies align with my vision for how I want our team to play. I’m elated to keep him in Saskatchewan and watch him lead our special teams unit.”