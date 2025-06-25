For the second straight practice, Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris was absent.

The 39-year-old was hit late by Toronto Argonauts defensive tackle Jordan Williams during the Riders' 39-32 Week 3 win at BMO Field. While he remained in the game, Harris has now missed two consecutive days of practice with a head/illness injury designation.

After being present to watch activities on Tuesday, Harris was not seen on the field at all during Wednesday's practice.

The Waldo, Ohio native completed 13-of-17 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Week 3. He sits in the top three in the CFL in passing yards (806), touchdowns (five), and completion percentage (72.5) after three weeks.

Roughriders head coach Corey Mace hasn't ruled out Harris for Saturday's matchup in Regina against the BC Lions, but if he can't go, it will more than likely be Jake Maier stepping up.

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Calgary Stampeders this past off-season via trade, after spending four seasons in Calgary.

Over the past two seasons as a starter with the Stampeders, Maier threw for 8,085 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.