REGINA — Trevor Harris may not be at 100 per cent physically but after missing six games, the Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback is ready to get back on the field on Friday night against the Montreal Alouettes.

Harris was injured late in the second quarter of a 36-20 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on June 23. The 38-year-old pivot was put on the six-game injury list after spraining his left MCL on a tackle by Ticats defensive lineman Nick Usher.

Shea Patterson took over the starter's role in his absence.

After going through rehabilitation and working himself into game shape, Harris is set to face the defending Grey Cup champions in a clash of first-place teams.

He is confident he is well enough to contribute offensively.

“I’m good enough (physically). I can do what I need to do. I can escape the pocket if I need to. I can move through progressions. I can do what I need to do. But I guarantee, if you ask the 24 starters, ‘Do you feel 100 per cent?’ you're not going to get very many yesses. Can I do everything I need to do and then some? Of course, I wouldn't be putting myself in a situation and the team in a situation where I couldn't go out there and play effectively and protect myself,” said Harris.

Harris signed with the Riders in 2023 and although he’s been effective when healthy, he’s had to deal with two significant injuries. His 2023 season ended after five games when he suffered a tibial plateau fracture of his right knee in a loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

Because of the injuries, Harris has only played in eight of Saskatchewan’s 27 games in the past two seasons. When asked if he felt snakebitten by the injury bug at any point, Harris provided a short and somewhat terse reply.

“No, I don't believe in that,” said Harris.

Harris isn’t the only veteran starting quarterback dealing with an injury this season. Montreal's Cody Fajardo, who led the Alouettes to the 2023 Grey Cup title, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since a 37-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on July 11.

Montreal has won three straight games in Fajardo’s absence, including a 20-16 victory over the Riders on July 25. Als head coach Jason Maas has been coy in recent days about who will be the starter for Friday’s game but on Thursday morning the Alouettes announced that Davis Alexander would get the start with Fajardo serving as backup.

Alexander has been impressive this season, completing 51 of 69 passes for 687 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. It will be his third straight start after taking over from Caleb Evans in the victory over the Riders on July 25.

Fajardo spent three seasons as Saskatchewan’s starting quarterback before signing with the Alouettes in 2023. Given Fajardo’s history with the Riders, Maas was asked if the quarterback was pushing to get the start on Friday.

“No, I don't think so. I don't think that plays too much into it, to be quite honest with you. He's as excited as anybody to play and it just so happens that we're playing in Saskatchewan, which he has very fond memories of, and all that stuff. It's a great place to play a game. You want to compete every week, and it’s one of those special places where competing and playing is fun,” said Maas.

Also returning to the lineup for the Riders are running back A.J. Ouellette and middle linebacker Jameer Thurman. Ouellette missed the last three games with a hip injury while Thurman spent one week on the injury list with an elbow issue.

BALL HAWKS: Although the Riders are allowing the most passing yards in the CFL at 306 yards per game, they’re levelling the scales with interceptions. In nine games, they have 14 interceptions, just one short of their totals for the 2023 and 2022 seasons. Linebacker Rolan Milligan leads the league this season with six interceptions. The franchise record for most interceptions in a season is 27, set in 1993.

IT’S ALL ABOUT FIELD POSITION: The Alouettes have had superb field position for their drives this season. They currently are first in the league with an average starting position of their own 40-yard line. Montreal has forced 21 turnovers this season, leading to drives that start on average at the opponent’s 55-yard line.

SUPER MARIO: Saskatchewan’s Mario Alford has a career total of 11 return touchdowns, including one this season. In 27 games with the Riders, Alford has eight return TDs — four on punt returns, three on kickoff returns and one on a missed field goal. He’s the franchise leader in return touchdowns with one more than Corey Holmes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.