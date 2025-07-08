Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris has been a full participant at team practices this week and is on track to play against the Calgary Stampeders Friday night to begin Week 6.

Harris was hit late by Toronto Argonauts defensive tackle Jordan Williams during the Riders' Week 3 win at BMO Field. While he remained in the game, the 39-year-old missed two consecutive days of practice with a head/illness injury designation during Week 4 and was ultimately ruled out prior to the team's win against the BC Lions.

The Waldo, Ohio native completed 13-of-17 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Week 3 and sits with 806 passing yards, five touchdowns and a completion percentage of 72.5

With Harris out, Jake Maier has stepped in under centre.

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Stampeders this past off-season via trade, after spending four seasons in Calgary.

Maier completed 13-of-23 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in Harris' absence, helping Saskatchewan to a 37-18 win over BC.

Over the past two seasons as a starter with the Stampeders, Maier threw for 8,085 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

The Roughriders enter this week as the only remaining undefeated team (4-0), and will look to remain without a loss against the Stampeders (3-1) who are off to their best start since 2022.