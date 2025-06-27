Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris has been ruled out for the team's Week 4 contest against the BC Lions.

The 39-year-old was hit late by Toronto Argonauts defensive tackle Jordan Williams during the Riders' 39-32 Week 3 win at BMO Field. While he remained in the game, Harris missed two consecutive days of practice with a head/illness injury designation, before being a full participant during Saskatchewan's final practice of the week.

The Waldo, Ohio native completed 13-of-17 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Week 3. He sits in the top three in the CFL in passing yards (806), touchdowns (five), and completion percentage (72.5) after three weeks.

With Harris out, it's Jake Maier in.

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Calgary Stampeders this past off-season via trade, after spending four seasons in Calgary.

Over the past two seasons as a starter with the Stampeders, Maier threw for 8,085 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

The Roughriders enter this week as one of three undefeated teams (3-0), and will look to remain without a loss against the Lions (1-2), who are off to their worst start through three games since 2021.