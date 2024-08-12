Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris took reps with the team's starters during practice on Monday, CTV's Brit Dort reports.

Dort notes that running back A.J. Ouellette was also among the starters as the Roughriders prepare for a key clash with the CFL-leading Montreal Alouettes on Friday. The Alouettes could potentially also have starter Cody Fajardo back in their lineup for Friday's game.

Harris has been sidelined since June with a moderate MCL sprain. Harris suffered the injury in win over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 4.

Over three games this season, Harris has thrown for 872 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The 38-year-old suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee after just five games last season, which required surgery to repair.

Shea Patterson has filled in as the team's starter in Harris' absence helping the team lead the CFL's West Division with a 5-3-1 record. Patterson, 27, has thrown for 1,599 yards with six touchdowns to five interceptions. He also has four rushing touchdowns this season.

The Alouettes are 8-1 this season despite their quarterback depth being tested with injuries to Fajardo and backup Caleb Evans. Davis Alexander has started the team's past two games, picking up wins in both.