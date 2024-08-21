The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without running back AJ Ouellette for their clash against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday.

Ouellette was limited in practice Monday due to a hip injury and did not take part Tuesday, being officially listed as out for Thursday on the team's injury report.

The 29-year-old returned last week after missing nearly a month with injury, rushing for 77 yards on 18 carries and adding three catches of 34 yards.

Ouellette joined the Roughriders in the off-season after spending the past four seasons with the Argonauts.

Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game, while defensive backs Amari Henderson and Jaxon Ford, linebacker Nick Wiebe and wide receiver Mitchell Picton have all been ruled out as well.

The Roughriders enter Thursday's game leading the CFL's West Division with a 5-4-1 record. The Argonauts are third in the East at 5-4.