The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed American wide receiver/return man Mario Alford to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Alford, 31, was an All-Star for the Roughriders last season after returning 88 punts for 978 yards and three touchdowns. His three punt return touchdowns tied a single-season Roughriders record that was previously set by Willis Jacox (1991), Curtis Mayfield (1999) and Corey Holmes (2005).

Alford finished ranked third in the CFL with 2,266 all-purpose yards in 2023.

The Roughriders acquired Alford via trade with the Montreal Alouettes in Week 5 of the 2022 season - he went on to break the Roughriders record for return touchdowns in a single season in 2022, with four (two on kickoffs, one on a missed field goal and one on a punt).

Alford is entering his sixth season in the CFL; he has spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, Alouettes and Roughriders.