Noah Zerr will once again wear the Green and White.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the re-signing of the 26-year-old offensive lineman on Tuesday.

Zerr had been among several players released by the team last Wednesday.

A native of Langenburg, Sask., Zerr appeared in 11 games for the Riders last season, as part of a line that allowed 35 sacks.

Zerr was originally taken by the BC Lions with the 12th overall selection of the 2022 CFL Draft out of Saskatchewan, where he was a U Sports First Team All-Canadian in 2021.

He appeared in four games for the Lions in his rookie season. He subsequently signed as a free agent with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Zerr has appeared in 17 games across three CFL seasons.

The Riders open their 2025 season at home to the Ottawa Redblacks on June 5.