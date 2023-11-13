The Saskatchewan Roughriders released defensive back Nic Marshall on Monday.

The move comes one day after the team announced Marsahll had been arrested on a gun possession charge.

Marshall, and a woman in the vehicle with him, were arrested in Columbus, Ga., on Thursday, according to WRBL, a television station in Columbus, which reported it Saturday.

Marshall, 31, has been with the CFL club since 2018 and was a West Division all-star in 2021. He was previously a quarterback at Auburn University and spent two years in the NFL (2015-16).

The six-foot-one, 207-pound Rochelle, Ga., native had 31 tackles and five interceptions in 17 games for the Riders in 2023.

*Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report