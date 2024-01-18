The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday they have released American wide receiver Jake Wieneke.

Thank you, Jake, for your time in Green and White. pic.twitter.com/4A0NPlwUFV — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) January 18, 2024

Wieneke, 29, played in six games for the Green and White in 2023, catching 17 passes for 177 yards.

The Maple Grove, Minn., native previously spent three seasons in Montreal with the Alouettes (2019-21, 22).

In his 2019 rookie season out of South Dakota State, Wieneke played in all 18 regular-season games, catching 41 passes for 569 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Wieneke's 2021 season saw him play in 14 games, making 56 receptions for a league-leading 11 touchdowns, earning league All-Star honours.

Wieneke's final season in Montreal saw him appear in 16 games and make 45 receptions for 589 yards and two touchdowns before signing with the Roughriders in free agency.

Across 54 career CFL games, Wieneke has 159 receptions for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns.