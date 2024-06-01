The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and wide receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team prepares for the start of the 2024 CFL season.

Fine, 27, started four games with the Roughriders last year after veteran quarter back Trevor Harris went down with an injury and signed a two-year extension in January.

The 5-foot-11 pivot threw for 1,043 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions in six appearances.

Lenius, 27, was drafted 15th overall by the Roughriders in 2019 and had a career-high 471 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 14 games during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver signed with the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL in January of 202 but was waived prior to the start of the season.

Lenius returned to Saskatchewan but only appeared in one game last season after suffering a lacerated kidney and a Lisfranc Sprain.