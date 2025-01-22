The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday that they released Canadian wide receiver Ajou Ajou to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Per TSN's Farhan Lalji, Ajou is signing with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Ajou, 23, was selected by the Roughriders in the seventh round of the 2024 CFL Draft, and debuted with the team in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Brooks, Alb. native appeared in 12 games for the Roughriders, catching 20 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Ajou had a breakout performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 7, when he caught five passes for 110 yards.

Ajou became the first Canadian to ever play for the Clemson Tigers in NCAA football in 2020. He also played for the University of Southern Florida and Garden City Community College.